A Bill which is near and dear to my heart, is Bill S-203, legislation introduced by my colleague Senator Housakos in partnership with Senator Boehm that would empower and oblige the Minister of Health to develop a federal framework on autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Canada desperately needs to establish such a framework that could consider, among other things, support for caregivers and families, financial tax benefits, the implementation of a national research network, data collection, online resources on best practices and a national public awareness campaign to enhance knowledge and understanding about ASD.
On December 7th, I was honoured to speak in favour of Bill S-203. In my remarks, I underscored some of the outstanding work being conducted in Québec on ASD and some of the resources and support mechanisms offered to individuals with autism and their families. Of note, I spoke about Giant Steps, a school in Montreal that offers exceptional educational services to ASD students between the ages of four and 21. I’ve been involved with Giant Steps for more than a decade and I truly feel like they are a global leader on ASD.
In fact, earlier this week, I was honoured to attend a ground-breaking ceremony to inaugurate the forthcoming Giants Steps Autism Centre construction site in the presence of children, parents and teachers who will all benefit from this new, cutting-edge facility that will include a specialized school, a training centre for adults, a community resources centre and a research hub.
Across the river from the future Autism Centre in Varennes is a newly inaugurated, custom-built home that the Véro & Louis Foundation developed and funded for adults with autism, which I also referred to in my remarks. Clearly, autism awareness, resources and services are increasing in Québec and that’s great news.
I also shared with Senators another wonderful success story out of Milan, Italy called PizzAut, a new Italian pizzeria run by young adults with autism that offers work, training and, above all, dignity to people with autism. Each autistic person receives personalized training to become pizza chefs or waiters. Every workspace and tool have been designed to help and support them in their daily work. In many ways, PizzAut is a trailblazer: it offers patrons an opportunity to enjoy great pizza while doing some good, promoting diversity, embracing inclusiveness, creating a feeling of community, and giving these young adults a sense of accomplishment and belonging. The model is so successful that there is already talk about expansion and even replicating the model in Canada.
The day after I called for Bill S-203 to be sent to committee for further study, the Senate voted unanimously to refer it to the Committee on Social Affairs, Science and Technology, a clear indication that it deserves further consideration. I am hopeful that it will successfully be adopted by the Senate at third reading, and eventually by the House of Commons after which it could become law.
Of course, the Holiday Season is all about counting our blessings, gathering with loved ones, and giving hope to those in need. In some little way, I hope the autism community welcomes this new piece of legislation and finds some comfort in knowing that many Senators, including myself, are strongly advocating for them in Parliament.
For many families however, the Holidays are also a time of financial hardship, distress and loneliness. I hope we all have these families in our thoughts during this festive time of the year and, if you can, please donate to your local food bank or non-profit organization. Any donation, big or small, can help families stay warm this winter or enjoy a nice Christmas meal. No doubt it could help some of us make it onto Santa’s nice list.
Please enjoy the Holidays, be responsible and stay safe. May the year 2022 shine a little brighter and be a little better for us all. Hope, health and happiness throughout!
The Honourable Tony Loffreda, CPA
Independent Canadian Senator (Quebec)
