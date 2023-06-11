“What the world needs now, is love, sweet love. No not just for some but for everyone.” Hal David’s lyrics of the 1960’s were his response to the hatred and violence that bubbled throughout the world during that period. Those hopeful words were referenced many times in the decade that followed and could equally apply in today’s world.
On Saturday, May 27, Hurley’s Pub had a little sweet love on tap when The Friends of Sinn Fein hosted a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, emceed by the charming and clever Mark Billings. Guests who sat outside in the warmth of a late May sun were treated to the lyric poetry of Samara O’Gorman whose Irish voice rose like a phoenix from the ashes of COVID and from the doldrums of winter. Dr. Michael Kenneally’s eloquent remarks on the historical significance of the Good Friday Agreement and its unfurling were both informative and moving. Kevin Callahan’s recounting of the important role played by members of Montreal’s Irish community, including the risk to personal safety many of them willingly took, was a reminder of the power of positive contributions to difficult matters. And the soaring harmonies from the women of Grainne stirred the souls of the gathered.
As though this didn’t make a Spring day perfect already, those present were treated to a speech from the guest speaker, Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast, John Finucane (pronounced feh-NEW-can).
It is not so commonplace anymore to hear stirring oratory that rouses emotions. Today, we are more likely to hear those who govern us (or wish to) deliver bland statements interspersed with sophomoric insults hurled at opponents both real and perceived. It seems that one is either a fascist or woke and it all gets a bit tiresome. And so, it was entirely refreshing to see the raptly attentive faces listening to Mr. Finucane who, with beautiful articulation, wit, and indeed love, spoke of his personal experience with The Troubles, The Good Friday Agreement, the years since and his thoughts for a path forward for Ireland and the North of Ireland.
What a breath of fresh air to hear a politician talk about finding solutions with dialogue and the importance of being serious in discussing these complicated issues (“Serious matters aren’t resolved by a slogan on the side of a bus.”). When, with his Northern Irish accent, he intoned about the issue of the pain and suffering experienced in Northern Ireland, he was talking about all who suffered and the need to avoid that in the future. It was a poignant moment when Mr. Finucane mentioned, almost in passing, that his father’s death provided him with some familiarity on the subject. One could not blame him were he bitter over the murder of his father which he witnessed as a child.
But The Hounourable Gentleman focussed solely on the value of working together with those with whom we disagree to find solutions that benefit all and reduce harm for everyone impacted by decisions. At a time in Canada when politicians who make decisions without consultation regularly demonize those who disagree with them, when many people feel they don’t have a voice and are mocked for their questioning, it was almost incredible to hear a Member of the UK Parliament - who had flown so far to speak - discussing a matter about which he is obviously passionate without making one disparaging remark about his countrymen and women who see things differently than he. His commitment to ensure that his children and his neighbour’s children do not endure the violence and hatred around which his childhood evolved clearly drives Mr. Finucane. His love for his country and, more importantly, for those who live in it, abides within his good Irish soul.
As I stood and listened, I could not help but think that what our province, our country and our world need now is just a little more Irish. It sounds so much sweeter.
