Montreal-area Conservatives have one of the hardest political slopes to climb in North America. The last time they won any seats on the Island was 33 years ago.
This year’s local western Montreal island campaigns were further burdened by the Erin O’Toole-led Conservative Party of Canada’s (CPC) willingness to make a Faustian bargain with the CAQ government, by taking a see-no-evil approach to that government’s controversial Bills 21 and 96. Both bills have been very unpopular with local anglophones and religious minorities voters that heavily influence those seats.
So what can Montreal-area Conservatives do to meet this perpetual challenge?
Perhaps it’s time to emulate the practice of using a “sister” party approach as is found in Europe; being the tradition of non-separatist regional parties winning elections with locally inspired customized platforms. As does the Bloc Québécois, “sister” parties represent specific ethnic/religious groups in regions. But unlike the Bloc, they have not sought for their areas to secede from their countries, so they have been able to be coalition partners in national governments.
In Germany, Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Party has relied on the Bavaria-only ideologically similar Christian Social Union (CSU) Party since 1949. And in tactical terms, the two parties have not split their combined right-of-centre vote by running candidates against each other in their respective areas.
In the English speaking world, former British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government was dependent on the likeminded right-leaning Northern-Ireland-only Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to stay in power between 2017 and 2019.
In Parliament, any elected MPs from this new sister federal party (let’s call it a federal Parti Montreal) could vote with a Conservative opposition or government on bills related to general administration. Perhaps they could even have one or more of its caucus members join a Conservative cabinet should that party come within reach of government. But with respect to “identity” politics (i.e., immigration, language, and religious issues), the Parti Montreal MPs would reserve the right to vote in keeping with their constituents’ wishes.
Moreover, such a party could customize its platform to fit Montreal’s cosmopolitanism spirit, the kind of environment in which the CPC has often not done so well anywhere in Canada. For example, they would be better positioned to resist the pressure to support gun ownership rights since the heartland of such sentiment has usually been in rural Canada. Instead, they could advocate for long-espoused pan-Canadian Conservative themes such as lower taxes, less regulation and greater individual freedom. And this latter theme could naturally be extended to include less identity-related regulation as well.
While Montreal-area anglophones may be understandably suspicious of the CPC brand as potential defenders of minorities, Montreal’s history has been full of very credible individual local small-c and large-C conservatives being heartfelt minority advocates such as Robert Libman, Beryl Wajsman, Peter Blaikie, Neil Cameron, William F. Shaw and Casper Bloom to name only a few. Unfortunately, their presence has been eclipsed by the overall Conservative Party’s desire to win Quebec’s larger pool of nationalist voters. But now there might be another way forward.
It was Albert Einstein who has been attributed with the quote that “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results”. Should the CPC return to real small government conservative values on identity, and retreat from aligning itself with restrictive Quebec nationalism, this new sister party could be reabsorbed into the larger CPC. But until that day comes, a Montreal-based center–right-leaning “sister” party offers a potential winning choice, the provision of which is the lifeblood of any democracy.
Richard Smith is a political conservative, businessman and educator rwsmithgqm@gmail.com
