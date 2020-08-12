James McGill’s statue is one of the latest targets of those who seek to eliminate anyone whom they view as being the least bit tainted by modern day standards. In reality, McGill’s fortune came from the fur trade, land speculation, as well as a financially advantageous marriage. However, of course, he had a “connection” with slavery as did many citizens of his time; but no, he was not a slave trader!
Along with McGill, various memorials in Canada, including Queen Victoria and Sir John A. Macdonald, have come under increased scrutiny. World-wide, statues of Winston Churchill and Mahatma Gandhi, among others, are targets. Furthermore, there is a plethora of historical figures in the United States who are receiving increased attention for removal and/or destruction.
Superficial and often historically incorrect calls for revising history cannot rule the narrative. Importantly, modern society cannot hold past leaders to ethical markers that were foreign to their mind sets and outside of their lived experiences. History must accept the reality that no life, no matter how lived, will be free of faults.
What is regarded as repugnant now, may well have been viewed as perfectly normal in the late 18th and early 19th century North America. Sadly, slavery has existed in just about every civilization over thousands of years and both New France and early Quebec had an active Aboriginal and Black slave trade. Slaves were treated as property being bought, sold, traded, gifted, and transferred via wills and other legal documents.
Therefore, was there slavery - both Aboriginal and Black - in New France and early Quebec and did prominent citizens keep slaves? A resounding yes!
Suffice to say that slavery, as an entrenched institution, was finally outlawed in the British Empire in 1834 (twenty-one years after McGill’s death!) while the United States ended slavery some thirty-years later with the passing of the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. Furthermore, as examples, while Spain outlawed slavery in 1811, Cuba refused the ban and continued to exploit the trade; France banned slavery in 1848; while the Netherlands waited until 1863.
In what might be viewed as victor’s largesse, the 1763 Treaty of Paris (in which France ceded New France to Britain), specifically permitted all residents of conquered New France to keep their religion, language, and slaves.
The historical record cannot be “corrected” by simply removing items or by renaming existing buildings and streets. Should we attempt to remove or hide the Pyramids, the Parthenon, Aztec Temples, and/or the Taj Mahal; all of which were built with harsh slave labour?
It is ironic that statues of McGill and Macdonald are targeted for removal while those of other Quebecers who are perhaps equally genuinely guilty of now deemed egregious human and religious acts; such as, Marguerite Bourgeoys (Aboriginal slave owner), Camillien Houde (jailed as a traitor early in World War II), Camille Laurin (who sheltered Vichy French Nazi collaborators in the late 1940s), Joseph Papineau (a proponent for legalizing slavery in pre-Confederation Quebec), or even Lionel Groulx (who stridently advocated for religious and linguistic cleansing), are spared serious investigation.
It is important that we remember the historical context and teach about the Black and Aboriginal lives that did indeed matter and marked our societal journey. The past narrative must indeed be accurately explored without imposing shifting views of presentism. Individual faults will always be found, but modern-day perceptions and knee-jerk superficial notions cannot ever be used to selectively define our historical landscape.
