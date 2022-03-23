I feel compelled to respond to the grossly insulting comment to my country, our military and particularly to the families of our fallen and injured military personnel by our naive Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly. She recently suggested that we Canadians are best at ‘convening’ and by extension should leave the heavy lifting, the risky bits to others. She ignores our proud history.
Her display of an appalling ignorance of how “convening” actually works and its consequences demands a correction. “Convening” would suggest negotiations, the aim of which is frequently seeking a ceasefire or cessation of hostilities.There is even a misplaced hint at an association with the ever exaggerated praise for peacekeeping which disappeared in its usefulness in the early 90s at the end of the Cold War. While so called UN peacekeepers continue to be deployed, there is no peace to keep and they are woefully ineffective and in many cases permit the conflict to expand.
To enlighten Minister Joly on convening/negotiations/ceasefires, I have been involved, and frequently in charge, of such negotiations on at least a dozen occasions in four countries. In one country the European Community (pre EU) had a habit of arranging ceasefires during a two day meeting in a neutral country. They would declare a time when the ceasefire would commence which was usually 24 to 36 hours to give time for the word to reach the opposing forces and my modest UN command on the ground was responsible to enforce it.
Sounds good, right? NOT! What always happens is the opposing forces immediately know they have up to 36 hours to secure more territory from their enemy and the fighting and killing intensifies. During one particularly nasty increase in fighting I said to the UN and EC, “For God’s’ sake, please, no more ceasefires!” With the tragic war in Ukraine continuing at an accelerated pace and more deadly by the day, I dare say that Canada convening some international meeting suggesting the attendees do more than they were capable of doing will merely expose our diminished military capabilities to each and every participant.
Our country, in spite of negligence by political leadership for decades, continues to perform on land, sea and air whenever asked and will continue to do so. Minister Joly should apologize for her insulting comments and spend some time studying her portfolio as it involves the potential use of deadly force.
Maj.-Gen.(ret’d) Lewis W. MacKenzie was, among other posts, head of UN peacekeeping in the former Yugoslavia.. He is the author of “Peacekeeper: The Road to Sarajevo”
