Recently, a Jewish student at McGill University attempted to participate in an LGBT group that demanded she not mention Zionism, an essential component to Jewish identity. After the troubling incident, the student penned an opinion piece that she attempted to submit to the school newspaper, The McGill Tribune. The editors, citing concerns about “settler colonialism,” rejected her submission. The regular silencing of Jewish students and their academic right to free expression indicates something is amiss.
As a McGill graduate (Class of 1972), I am deeply troubled and saddened by the path McGill has chosen. Frequently, under the guise of so-called anti-Zionism, Jewish students are silenced, ostracized and even demonized on campus. As with many forms of antisemitism, anti-Zionism today often functions as a vehicle for the growing anti-Jewish prejudice infecting our college campuses. Would The McGill Tribune have rejected the oped of an Iranian student on the basis of the students’ perceived links or affinity to Iran?
This incident is far from isolated. The organization I am pleased to direct in Quebec, B’nai Brith Canada, has monitored with great alarm the continued incidents of antisemitism at McGill University. The Students’ Society of McGill University (SSMU) has repeatedly attempted to pass referenda that single out Israel and seek to unduly demonize the world’s sole Jewish state. The anti-Israel obsession has caused Jewish students to fear for their safety as the campus culture becomes increasingly toxic. For instance, in 2017, a member of the SSMU called on his peers to “punch a Zionist today.”
In 2017, the SSMU voted against ratifying a Jewish student to its Board of Directors over his perceived support of Zionism. It is abundantly clear that Jewish students face a litmus test to participating in student life. One must denounce the notion of Jewish self-determination in the land of Israel to receive any sort of acceptance on campus.
This is unacceptable. No other group faces such a barrier to academic actualization at a Canadian university. Jews are expected to self-censor and conceal sincere convictions, such as support for a Jewish state, to gain acceptance on campus. This must not become normalized.
One would be hard-pressed to find McGill student activism focused with the same intensity, the same fervour, on any other foreign country than Israel. The SSMU’s obsession with Israel, masquerading as social justice, is perplexing considering Israel’s small population and geographic footprint. The motivations behind its anti-Israel action defy logic, are rooted in radical discredited ideologies and threaten Jewish life on campus.
That’s why B’nai Brith is supporting a student in his lawsuit against McGill University for failing to uphold his rights to an education free from discrimination based on his religious background. McGill University’s inaction against the rogue SSMU has allowed an inexcusable, antisemitic climate to fester on campus that threatens Jewish access to education. We won’t sit back and let this continue.
Our support of the lawsuit is no theatrical game; we tried for years to reason with McGill University’s administration on its duty to act and uphold the values of a campus accessible to all, regardless of protected attributes. Jewish students face undue, and we believe discriminatory, hardships in gaining an education at McGill.
We also are encouraging the Quebec government to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The IHRA definition is a fantastic tool, rooted in decades of scholarship, that can be applied to determine whether a situation is antisemitic. It allows for criticism of Israel while identifying cases that incorporates antisemitism. Although a minister in the governing CAQ has previously expressed support for the IHRA definition, it remains uncodified in Quebec law. It is our priority to rectify this issue to bring Quebec in alignment with other provinces and the federal government that already adopted the definition.
Montreal is a fantastic city with a rich Jewish history. B’nai Brith is committed to ensuring it remains a city where Jews can live, work, study and live their lives without fear of hate. McGill University is at an inflection point. It can either act or remain silent as it descends into a darkness we dare not let grow unabated.
Marty York
Director of Communications
B'nai Brith Canada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.