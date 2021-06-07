54 years ago today - June 7, 1967 - Israeli troops reunited Jerusalem in the midst of the Six Day War. General Mordechai Gur - commanding the 55th Paratroop Brigade - broadcast the iconic words “Har HaBayit BeYadeinu - the Temple Mount is in our hands!” https://youtu.be/4k1n1YgQsng Egypt, Syria, Jordan and Iraq had premeditatedly attacked Israel with the intent of “driving the Jews into the Sea” in the words of Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser.
So when you hear the cry today of “A free Palestine from the river (Jordan) to the Sea (Mediterranean)” remember that it is a reflection of Nasser’s promise of a Second Holocaust. Jordanian troops had attempted to break out of the Old City where the Weatern Wall - Judaism’s holiest site stands - and were beaten back by Israeli commandos.
In the 19 years the Jordanians held the Old City they never allowed Jews in even to pray and they took tombstones from Jewish graves on the Mount of Olives and made them into toilets. The Israelis immediately turned over all Muslim holy sites to the Waqf - the Muslim religious authority in Jerusalem - inclusing the Al Aqsa Mosque that stands above the Western Wall. And ever since, Jews, Christians and Muslims have had open access to all of Jerusalem.
This iconic picture seen around the world, was taken by Montrealer David Rubinger, called by the late President Shimon Peres, "the photographer of a nation in the making," during the Six Day War as the first Israeli troops reached the Western Wall and liberated the Old City of Jerusalem. From l-r the soldiers were Zion Karasanti, Yitzhak Yifat and Haim Oshri.
