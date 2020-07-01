It was the worst of times. It was the best of times. The Spring of 2020.
I found true love in the last few years, with great surprise, coming late in life. My fella is Canadian and I am American. He was in the process of a divorce when we met while I have been widowed for years. Our long-distance relationship has been mostly pure joy with the difficulty of distance and logistics the only issues. My house being in Illinois and his business being in Montreal were facts that we would work out eventually. Neither of us were perfectly happy where we were, but we knew we were happy with each other.
In the first months of 2019 when he was battling cancer for the second time and life seemed very precarious, we booked back to back cruises planned for Spring of 2020. It seemed an affirmation of the future, a dream to hold onto at the time. Things might be bad, but we could be glad that they weren’t worse and we would get through them together.
We were very lucky to get to Spring of 2020. Very lucky despite or indeed because of cancer treatments and job difficulties to get to have a respite from the world. It would be a fantasy to live for 10 days, the longest vacation I had ever taken, a celebration of a new lease on life. We heard rumblings of the virus, many chose not to go on the trip, but we packed Lysol spray and wipes and traveled anyway.
The trip was nothing short of amazing, rock and roll included Roger Daltrey smashing a birthday cake in Sebastian Bach’s face and seeing the legendary musicians in The Immediate Family. We attended trivia contests, explored on rented scooters in Broward County and Grand Cayman and even swam in an island sparkling lagoon. Simply put, magical!
When we came back down to earth and arrived back in Port Everglades there was a ship that the Uber driver pointed out that could not disembark. The virus was now in Florida. At the airport, international travel to Canada was jammed, the domestic side, empty. It begins.
After arriving home, there were virus cases reported by Royal Caribbean of the local port workers, we strained our minds to recall if we were near anyone coughing, thought hard about what we had touched. My Canadian friend took his temperature regularly. I prayed.
Then the world seemed to explode. Locked down businesses, counties, states. It put me in a daze, completely unbelievable. The toilet paper search. There was none to be had in the city shops of Chicago. I was able to buy some in the suburbs and bring it to my son living in Logan Square.
My partner and I had been seeing each other every 3 or 4 weeks or so for two years and these visits had become the highlight of our lives. I listened carefully to talk of closing the United States border with Canada. Borders were closed to all other international travelers and Canadians were advised to return home from abroad immediately or potentially be shut out in the future, but travel between the US and Canada remained open. Then an outcry in the Canadian press as cases ramped up in New York. They did not want the poorly managed American virus cases to leach into Canada. The border would be locked down completely.
That morning after listening to the news I paced. I anguished. If the borders were closed when could I see my love again? The soap opera in my head warned we could each die alone without ever having said goodbye. My son cautioned me that even if I were able to get there, the divorce rate had skyrocketed in some countries after mates were quarantined together for months.
But, I thought, if we had to stay isolated, what was the point of both of us being alone, it might be unbearable, wouldn’t it be better to isolate together? If I went to Canada, and got sick could I be treated? If together, would we put each other at a higher risk of catching the virus? A million questions went through my mind, I was terrified to go, terrified to stay.
I called the border offices on March 18th; they said the border had been closed at noon to all nonessential travel. I asked what exactly is ‘essential’. They replied that had not been clarified as yet so it was up to the border patrol officer at the gate to determine that decision. Ah, a window.
In my life I strive to forgive myself for my bad decisions. However it would turn out, I decided to take the chance. I threw everything I might need into my tiny red Mazda3 and hit the road.
I got to the border crossing at 1 am, it was deserted but for one agent. With two large dogs sleeping in the back seat and a pet carrier in the front passenger seat with my Sun Conure Summer holding my fingers tightly through the grate we met our fate, would Canada let us in?
The border guard took a look at my credentials but did a triple take at the bird next to me. “Do you have papers for that bird?”, he asked. I replied that according to the Canadian website I didn’t need any forms as the bird was a family pet and I’d had her in my possession for many years. He shrugged, handed me a covid-19 information sheet and waived me through. After all that worry, I couldn’t believe it, I was in!!
After a couple more hours of driving, I parked and slept with the bird nestled in my neck in the car, running the engine now and then to stay warm. In the parking lot there were people with full gas masks on and many campers parked with those obviously fleeing the cities. It seemed like an apocalypse movie in the middle of the night.
After arriving safely in Montreal and settling in my menagerie I felt a tightness in my chest that I couldn’t shake. Thankfully, it was anxiety and it would last for about 6 weeks before I felt some relief.
Even before the Quebec province closed businesses, the Montreal restaurant owned by my friend nosedived into the ground as everyone shared my anxiety about going anywhere. There was no choice but to close the doors as they were all labeled on google, “temporarily”. We intended to shelter in a cabin in Ontario for a few weeks but travel between provinces was then restricted as well so we stayed put in the city.
Walking the dogs, watching classic movies and playing endless games were a pure gift for me. Both of us have worked hard from very young ages so this pause, if you could avoid listening to the news for a moment and if you could pay today’s bills and not think about tomorrow’s, felt like more vacation time. Walking miles and miles across Montreal in the snow and rain with no others on the street was like a private showing of the beautiful old city. From mountain summits to the old port, French villages in the nearby countryside to the site of Expo 67, local neighborhoods to lovely huge provincial parks, we discovered a priceless treasure of sites that would never be seen so peacefully under normal circumstances.
As winter turned to Spring, the Montreal gardens became spectacular. People couldn’t do much but take care of their homes and plant wonderful flowers. The Lilacs, Black Locusts and Lindens filling the parks with perfumed cool Spring air. I will never forget the beauty.
When restaurants were allowed to open for takeout, my partner realized that he had to risk either his health or his livelihood. He began to work 7 days a week sometimes 14-hour days in an attempt to save his 100-year-old restaurant from failure. The Canadian government’s subsidies and loans are helpful, but don’t really make a dent in recovering the financial losses that small to medium business are having to sustain. One after the other began to close permanently in his neighborhood. We are still clinging to hope that as restrictions are now eased, people will return to their normal routines and the restaurant business will safely pick up with indoor barriers and outdoor terraces.
I expected borders between the countries to open in late June and so reluctantly arranged to return to Chicago. As much as I hated but loved this Covid-cation I heard the insistent voice of reality at home in a pile of unopened bills and an untended yard.
Before I left Canada, I overheard my partner explaining to someone, “She came up from the States and has been here for 3 months, it’s been glorious!” And indeed, it has.
I believe my partner and I will figure out a way to be together permanently. All my friends say life is short, better enjoy it while you can. For three months I played ‘The Glad Game’ and I will continue and to dream.
We are in a pandemic, the economy is horrible, many tragedies have occurred and precious lives have been lost. But it could always be worse, we could be in England in World War II with bombs crashing into our homes. We could be in a civil war with soldiers marching through our yards. We could have an uncaring public instead of BLM protesters bringing needed change.
We will prevail. We have been in worse times. We will get through this together. Dream big.
