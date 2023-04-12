In an instance of prescient happenstance, more than a week ago, I began to watch a rather frightening documentary released in January, narrated by actor Dennis Quaid, called Grid Down, Power Up.
The documentary reveals how the United States, at least, is almost completely unprepared for the effects of a country-wide electrical blackout, which could come as a result of a nuclear electromagnetic pulse attack from a hostile power that could knock out all of the U.S.’s electrical grids in seconds, or from a solar flare from the sun. Millions could die if the power is out for a lengthy period of time.
The film also highlights that the state of Texas was four minutes and 37 seconds away from the total collapse of its power grid in 2021 during a winter storm, which would have caused a blackout for weeks and also, likely, many deaths.
Montreal got a taste of this on April 5. The 37 millimetres of freezing rain that fell — much higher than the 20 millimetres predicted — not only knocked out power to more than a million Quebecers, some for several days, but, if memory serves, had a greater one-day impact on Montreal’s landscape than any one day of the 1998 ice storm.
In one way, we were luckier. We now have easy access to portable chargers, something that wasn’t as accessible in 1998, and municipalities provided places not only to warm up, but to charge Internet and other devices. And for many, while wi-fi was not available to those blacked out, there was still data to be used from cell towers. The data did not work perfectly — in my case, the Internet was slow and it was sometimes difficult to hear the other person on a phone call. For many, it was a return to a dependence on battery-powered devices — especially radios, to keep informed.
On the other hand, we were not so lucky. Many of us have not seen such a physical effect on the city since the flood of the summer of 1987. Except, in this case, Montreal looked like it went through a hurricane. Huge parts of trees totally or partially blocked streets, large branches blocked sidewalks, and worse, some heavy branches fell on cars. This seemed to be especially the case, where I live, in the area of Côte des Neiges east of Côte des Neiges Road. Also, some basements and garages were flooded, preventing some people from using their cars. Some areas were without electricity for a longer time, even some with many customers per grid, even as Hydro-Québec prioritized such grids with high populations to restore power. There were also lengthy line-ups at gas stations not affected by the blackouts, reminding some of the energy crisis of the 1970s.
The toll could have been much worse. Still, as of Saturday, two people died and 83 people in Laval and Montreal were assessed for carbon monoxide poisoning.
The inevitable question is, which is asked even more starkly in Grid Down, Power Up, what is to be done to prevent a repeat of April 5, or something much worse in the future in general?
The obvious answer for at least the circumstances of last week’s storm would seem to be to bury most or all power lines, as has been done in Westmount, where very few people lost power.
Hydro-Québec spokesperson Gabrielle Leblanc said last week that Montreal has 55 percent of its power lines underground, but they are mostly in the downtown area. Hydro officials also said underground lines could also go down and repairing them would be more difficult, and expensive.
Premier François Legault was also asked last Thursday about burying the cables, but he said doing that for all of Quebec would cost $100 billion.
“We have to be realistic,” he added. “There will be new ways to ensure that we have less and less damage because, unfortunately, we have to be prepared. We’ll have more and more climate impacts.”
Between the possibility of natural and man-made disasters, the latter especially in the current atmosphere of global tensions, a solution should come sooner than later.
