The final stretch of this month’s NDG-Westmount by-election run saw the Liberals’ inclusion of parts of Bill 101 into Canada’s Official Languages Act (OLA) via Act C-13 emerge as a key issue.
After selling out Canada’s most loyal and trusting voter base -namely, non-francophone Montrealers -Justin Trudeau’s Liberals spent last week cajoling them by cynically condemning Conservatives for having supported it, too.
Yet instead of punishing their Liberal betrayers at the ballot box for concocting and instigating the anti-bilingual C-13, the riding’s Liberal faithful lapped up their vociferous, Conservative-bashing deflection like a dehydrated cat.
No matter that the combined Liberal-NDP-Bloc-Green parties’ votes for C-13 made the Tory vote inconsequential from the get-go. No matter the Tory vote for C-13 essentially reflected its western-voter-base’s sentiment for what now promises to become an increasingly segmented OLA. No matter that, in stark contrast to the Tories, the Liberals’ manufacture of a law like C-13 openly defies and assaults the most pressing linguistic concerns of their staunch Montreal supporters in this era of Bill 96, letting any and all dominoes fall where they may.
No, local Liberal campaigners would much rather sneer at Conservatives — MPs and local candidates voters rarely if ever elected — for not rushing unsummoned to their aid, than to call Justin Trudeau et al to account for fashioning the knife and then stabbing them in the back.
Liberals also spent last week confidently claiming the Trudeau-Singhers’ new, online-censorship law opposed by the Conservatives, C-11, won’t target individuals’ free speech online. But many prominent Canadians, including Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, former Canadian Radio-Television Telecommunications Commission vice-chair Peter Menzies and Conservative senator Leo Housakos, strongly disagree with the law and rightly opposed its passage.
Their campaign also saw local Liberals enthusiastically insisting their government’s new “policy directive” to the CRTC asks it to exclude private individuals from its online-surveillance purview. But Liberals were careful not to tell voters that such directives are nothing more than instructions that can easily be dropped, altered and otherwise quietly abandoned at the proverbial drop of a hat, in the dead of night.
Most notably, they didn’t tell unsuspecting NDG-Westmount voters that the Trudeau-Singh government has steadfastly refused to entrench such protection for individuals’ online free-speech in the actual text of Act C-11 itself — the only place where it’s ultimately much better protected, and is far more difficult to tamper with.
So, sorry to poke your Trudeau-Singhers Party balloon, Liberal Montreal. But Justin Trudeau’s shameless betrayal of your community has correspondingly opened the national linguistic floodgates while leaving you high, dry and effectively abandoned — a sumptuous fact that nationalist Quebec now knows only too well.
This isn’t 1968 and it isn’t Pierre Trudeau’s Canada anymore, kids. Things are going to move faster now — and for you, not for the better.
The Canadian federal establishment — whose big-city media, politicians, federally-funded anglo-rights groups that supported Bill 101, pseudo-celebrities and assorted other agents consistently derided the lesser politicians, media and everyday fellow citizens who fought for your rights — knows that, too, and its fear of a potential, sovereignty-referendum-losing exodus is now driving its sudden, road-to-Damascus discovery that all you Quebec “angryphones” were right all along.
But demographics say it’s probably too little, too late. Thanks for nothing, Justin.
