Do you remember March of 2020? Do you remember where you were?. What you were doing.? What was going on in your
life. ? I remember March 2020 very well.
I was involved in a program at the Jewish General Hospital. Let's call it a program of healing. A mental health program , 4 days a week,
six hours a day, for 8 weeks. Cognitive behaviour therapy. Occupational therapy. Art therapy. Excercise. Discussions.
It was all very wonderful, and it was helping me re-connect to me. Helping me understand human behaviour and psychology. Why we do what we do, and what we can be done to make our lives better.
All groups led by Phd psychologists, experienced Occupational therapists. A young and very progressive thinking Psychiatrist, Dr Zoe Thomas.
One day, mid March, in our morning meeting, when the group (7 people) would get together to discuss a topic, something relevant to all of us,
Dr. Thomas said she had an announcement. She told us that there was a virus going around. A pretty serious virus. And as a precaution, our day program was going to be put on hold. She reassured us that it was nothing to worry about and that we would probably resume in a few weeks.
Well look what happened.!! A complete global pandemic. Corona Virus. Covid 19. Something that ground the entire planet to a screeching halt. That screeching halt that was going to have a profound impact on all of our lives.
It was a silent chaos. We were ordered to isolate in our homes. Curfews forced upon us. We only knew what was going on by watching the news. People were dying. There were death counts on CNN, akin to voting numbers. And the numbers were climbing. Very fast and very high.
These were people's lives. And they were losing them.Family members not allowed into hospitals to see their very sick and dying loved ones.
People were dying alone. With only doctors and nurses in hazmat suits hovering. Their faces masked.
There was fear in the air. When we did venture out to buy the essentials of life. Food medicine, shampoo, tooothpaste, TOILET PAPER, It was not shopping anymore. It was risking your life. So people starting hoarding. Do you remember the hoarding.? The empty shelves. As if people were preparing for a hurricane.
And to even get into these stores. The lines. The waiting. The guards. The masks. The hand sanitizers. I remember these guards. Big tall strapping scary looking men who if you stepped just a little too close to someone, they would jump at you in an intimidating way, forcing you to take a step back.
People started fearing other people. Perhaps carriers of this deadly virus. There was no contact. With anything or anyone. No double cheek kissing. No hugs. No hand holding, or patting someone on the back.
Nothing. Nada. "Don't stand so close to me". People may have been smiling, but you couldn't see those smiles because their mouths were covered by masks.
The essentials of life. Yes, as mentioned. Food and toilet paper.
But what about our emotional needs. The social animal needs. Interaction and engagement. Of getting together in groups and not feeling completely and utterly alone. Of hearing live laughter. The feeling of connection. All missing.
People did all kinds of crazy things. They stood out on balconies in Italy, dancing and singing. But distanced. They got on zoom calls. The four most popular letters during the pandemic. The letters that may have kept us sane. ZOOM. We saw faces. Heard voices. But we were not in the same place. We could not "feel" the presence of others.
The artificial connection was just not cutting it. But what choice did we have.
So we made the best of it. Some learned a new language. Or how to cook. Or play a musical instrument. But mostly it was Netflix and Amazon. Movies. Series. Binge watching. Extreme shopping.
Hours of staring at the computer screen.
And all the while people kept dying. In fact,almost 7 million people. Globally. More people than the entire population of Denmark.
And then, after the desperate race to find it. They did.The vaccine that saved us.
That we were ordered to get, if we had any chance or hope of venturing out into the world again without getting sick. The VaxiCode on our phone. The proof that in many places we had to show in order to gain admission. People would ask others, before even saying how are you.
Have you been vaccinated? How many times? And if it was less than 2 ,times forget it. You were persona non grata.
It is now 3 years and 4 months later and I feel that people seem to have almost forgotten what life was like. How quickly we forget.
How very sad, miserable and lonely it was . For themselves. For millions of others.
And so I ask.
What did we learn from this experience. This global pandemic.
Perhaps we learned to appreciate the many things we took for granted.
And I think the eye opener is, that we took pretty much everything for granted. I think the pandemic has made us better people. More appreciative of kindness and love. Closeness and touch.
Appreciative of our families and friendships. More willing to lend a helping hand.
it is so very important, so essential to our mental health and well being to be connected to others. Be it sitting with friends enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Or just being part of a crowd at a sporting event, or a concert. To be around other people. Not all are afforded that luxury even now as the pandemic is over.
There will always be lonlieness. There will always be isolation. Especially in the senior population. There needs to be a new way of seeing things. A new conversation.
To all those that lost their lives, and the loved ones they left behind, I am hoping that the world will not forget. And to the thousands of doctors and nurses and hospital workers. We will not forget.
