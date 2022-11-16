If you follow US politics then you are already familiar with the results, or the lack of them. The Democrats have nominally held on to the US Senate and the Republicans have a razor-thin majority of 219-220 seats in the House. This is far from the red wave that was expected a few months ago. Most of the high-profile Trump-endorsed candidates for the House and Senate lost, with the notable exception of the election denier J.D. Vance in Ohio, but there are still at least 100 Trump supporters elected across Congress and in key governorships nationwide. This election afforded no party a mandate – neither will be able to advance its agenda, and in the absence of bipartisan leadership nothing of significance will get done. This was exactly how the Federalist Founding Fathers intended it to be, that if there is no consensus, then there should be no significant legislation adopted.
Predictions of Trump’s demise are greatly exaggerated by the mainstream media and demonstrate a willful ignorance of how Republican voters behave in the primary season, where they choose their candidates for office. Even the most fervent Trump-endorsed candidates who lost received about 40% of the vote, and these voters will actively participate in the 2024 primaries. Many of them are dedicated Trump supporters and will vote for him once again. If Trump is perceived as weakened and more potential Republican candidates enter the race for the presidency, then a divided field favours the strong Trump base. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who won re-election as governor by 20 points is the top challenger to Trump, but many more will appear. Senator Tom Cotton, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, Senator Ted Cruz, former VP Mike Pence, the list goes on. A crowded field in the primaries works in Trump’s favour if he can consistently win one-third of the vote against all the rest. Trump has been written off many times before, including just one month before the 2016 election with the famous “meltdown” cover on Time magazine. Like it or not, Trump is coming back and will stoke his base to the chagrin of non-Trump Republicans desperate for new leadership.
The most important lesson from this election is that ideas matter and being anti-everything is not a compelling argument to attract votes. Despite serious issues facing the US like inflation, border security, crime, climate change and mayhem overseas with the war in Ukraine, the Republicans failed to advance comprehensive policy alternatives and simply attacked the Biden administration for its failures. Biden correctly minimized his weak points and focused on job creation and deficit reduction since the end of the pandemic, expanded support for the vulnerable and a proposal to codify abortion rights, which motivated women and younger voters. Democrats won at least a dozen close races by thin margins of less than two percent, but a win is a win, and younger voter participation was key in those results. Aside from Ron DeSantis winning significant Hispanic votes in Florida, Republicans narrowed their electoral base with women and minorities, a bad omen for 2024.
There are messages for Canadian politicians as well – candidates matter! Increasingly narrow groups are choosing local candidates that are unacceptable to the population at large, and they lose in general elections. Republicans lost three Senate seats and a dozen House seats this way. The same caveat is valid for both the Conservatives and the Liberals in Canada – excessively right or left-wing candidates advanced by their respective parties will lose against reasonable moderates who provide thoughtful solutions to persistent problems. Conservatives must address their lack of appeal in Canada’s eastern urban centres – they cannot win without attracting this diverse population, with both candidates and policy. One only has to look at Republican performance, or lack thereof, in eastern and midwestern urban centres since 2016. The Conservatives won the popular vote in three of the last four federal elections, but not the seat count. The Liberals should also avoid a lurch to the left and not take their recent victories as an endorsement of climate-focused policies to the detriment of our economy nor the strangulation of the oil sector. Pierre Trudeau said that Canada is governed from the “radical centre”, and that holds true today.
There are important clues to electoral success from the results of November 8th, 2022. I hope someone, somewhere, is adult enough to pay attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.