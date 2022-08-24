Less spending, better choices needed to help students: MEI study

A new study by the independent Montreal Economic Institute think tank says less education spending and better choices are needed to improve student performance.
The study is called: "Improving Schooling Outcomes: It’s about Choice, Not Spending More."
Vincent Geloso, Senior Economist at the MEI, stated that "it is an illusion" to think the quality of education will be improved just by government spending, or in response to such issues as "low graduation rates, bullying in schools, lack of preparedness for post-secondary studies, the poor physical condition of schools," and other issues.
The study says that "by making structural changes, it is possible to reduce spending on education while improving results.
"It's how the money is spent that counts," said Geloso, who is also the author of the new study. "Just increasing resources without asking ourselves questions sidesteps the crucial issue of how those resources are used. By downsizing the department of education, making school funding follow the student, and introducing greater school autonomy, government spending could actually fall while simultaneously securing considerable benefits for students."
The points in the study:
• "It is possible to reduce educational spending while still improving outcomes by changing the organizational structure of the educational system. The American literature on the cost-effectiveness of charter schools provides a good empirical illustration of this. While U.S. charter schools are publicly funded, they are given greater autonomy than traditional public schools in exchange for meeting certain performance criteria. One recent study compared cost-effectiveness across seven major American cities and found that $1,000 of public spending secured schooling performance that was from 4.5% to 92% higher in charter schools than in traditional public schools. This cost-effectiveness advantage, echoing the findings of many peer-reviewed articles, is attributable to the flexibility afforded by greater autonomy, which allows methods to be adjusted to local communities."
• "'One-size-fits-all' policies tend to yield disappointing outcomes for heterogenous populations. In contrast, more decentralization and autonomy for schools allows for customization."
• "Parental involvement tends to be higher in decentralized systems, which tends to promote customization."
• "Tying funding to parental choices generates strong incentives for schools to provide higher-quality customization."
• "Schooling is not only about scores on standardized tests for reading and mathematical abilities. Parents also consider the social environment in which their children will learn and whether it will be beneficial to their mental well-being. When parents exhibit strong preferences for mental health components of schooling, offering a greater space for school choice allows them to find a more balanced service. And indeed, the literature on parental choice in schooling shows a strong association with improvements in students' mental health."
Geluso says that "in terms of performance, it is quite clear that meaningful increases in parental choice and school autonomy tend to yield positive outcomes. The cost-effectiveness advantage of American cities that provided greater educational autonomy was very significant. The principle is simple: The government concentrates solely on funding, and the provision of services is directed by parental choices. In addition to offering parents choice and exit options, decentralization and autonomy lead to greater effectiveness, whatever the amount spent."
