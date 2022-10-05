The election night went as expected, with Francois Legault and the CAQ increasing their majority in the National Assembly. The decimation of the opposition was evident, with no other party able to claim that it represents the true alternative to the government. The Liberals retained barely a sliver of the francophone vote. The PQ avoided complete annihilation but will sit in the corner like scolded schoolchildren, regardless of their share of the popular vote. Québec Solidaire discovered that socialism wrapped in an environmental cloak plays well with the youth, but that the youth don’t vote. Finally, the Quebec Conservatives, are still wearing their training wheels as a party though Éric Duhaime is a compelling communicator. The CAQ will have an easy time playing divide and conquer in the Salon Bleu though Legault has said that he will listen to what they have to say – listen does not mean afford them any credibility nor follow their advice.
There were three core issues in this campaign – healthcare, energy, and immigration, all critical to the future of Quebec. The CAQ will need time to flesh out their thinking on these issues because none of them were adequately debated during the campaign and the CAQ’s ideas remain preliminary at best.
The CAQ presented some admirable goals on the healthcare side that any party can get behind – adding doctors and health professionals, $900 million for homecare for the elderly and hospitalization at home, and a new platform, “Your Health” to click to get a medical appointment. There is a problematic commitment to add private medical facilities that would somehow mesh with the public system. The implementation challenges are enormous because the underlying system is broken. No previous government regardless of political orientation has been able to stop the decline in the quality of service and control the increasing costs of the Quebec health care system. Managing care at home will present logistical challenges and require vastly more professionals than the 660 doctors and 500 nurses they promised to recruit. Where, exactly are we going to get staff if we have been unable to stem the personnel defections from the public system to date? In their defense, no other political party had any better ideas, since the system is in such a crisis it exceeds the intellectual capacity of one government in one mandate to fix it. Quebec needs to look way beyond its borders for revolutionary ideas for the health care system.
On energy, the CAQ proposes more wind turbines, but really, we want more dams for hydro power. Robert Bourassa was unable to negotiate the development of the Great Whale Project in his time as premier, which would have exceeded the generating capacity of the La Grande system. The Cree, who learned from their experience during the first phase in the early 1970s, lobbied the US border states that were going to be clients for this electricity to cancel their contracts, which they did. Today, the First Nations in the north of Quebec are far more skilled than they were previously, and the environmental requirements are infinitely more stringent. Legault is right that we need the power, but the ability to develop it is far from assured. There are hints from the CAQ that the Energy East project may be on the table again, if only to transport Canadian gas to export markets, and likely following a northern trajectory, also on Cree land. The ugly truth is that if we all buy electric cars and plug them in from 5 PM to 8 PM, the network collapses. Not only is massive investment required for power generation, but also for power distribution. Quebec’s energy policy is far from fully baked.
The mixing of the immigration debate with the defense of French in Quebec is the greatest disappointment of the campaign. It gave life to the PQ, which was on the way to oblivion, and we now know that according to Legault, more than 50,000 immigrants a year is “suicidal” for the French language. Widely panned by the opposition, this comment is going to stick around for years and will limit Quebec’s economic growth because, frankly, workers are retiring earlier, and our population is not replacing itself. So, let’s play immigration roulette – 35,000 workers and we preserve the French language, but kill our economy, or 65,000 workers and we get the reverse. This debate was so badly managed – what we SHOULD have been discussing is how to integrate as many newcomers as possible and entice them to the regions by touting the beauty of Quebec culture. Instead, it created a pejorative image around the very people needed to give life to our businesses and create new wealth from which the whole of Quebec benefits.
So now what? Bien, on verra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.