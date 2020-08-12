Canada and Lebanon are historically close, with Lebanese being our largest Middle East cultural community and many Canadian citizens living in Lebanon. Since 2016, Canadian taxpayers have contributed about $250 million in aid to support national stability and its 1.5 million Syrian refugees. More than half of the approximately 60,000 Syrian refugees resettled in Canada came from Lebanon.
Lebanon, moreover, despite major governance problems--hugely worsened by the recent catastrophic explosion—and a fifth of its people living in extreme poverty is one of few constitutional democracies in the Middle East.
Article 95 of its constitution requires that Muslims and Christians be represented equally in parliament, cabinet and the public service. It also requires that political power be shared among a Christian president; a Sunni Muslim prime minister; a Shia Muslim speaker of the parliament; an Eastern Orthodox deputy prime minister and vice-speaker of the parliament; and a Druze head of the military.
Already suffering from an economic meltdown, astronomical food prices, a crushing tax burden, and the ravages of Covid-19, the Lebanese people blame government corruption, nepotism, and incompetence as the root causes of their problems.
For decades, the same religious/political elite has maintained a stranglehold on power and lived in luxury, oblivious to the sporadic demonstrations since last October.
The port explosion triggered last week by 2,500 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate reignited the protest movement, which was dormant during the Covid-19 pandemic. The catastrophe left 150 dead, 6000 injured, 300,000 homeless, and the entire city paralyzed.
Protests –ranging from peaceful to riots — demanding the resignation of political leaders have re-erupted, causing even more injuries. According to media reports, at least 728 people were wounded in clashes with riot police as thousands of protestors tried to storm Beirut’s parliament building.
Drastic change is needed, not only in the leadership but also in the political structures that have enabled leaders of religious communities to cling to political power against the wishes of their people.
The international community has responded compassionately, sending millions of dollars in humanitarian aid. Led by French President Emmanuel Macron’s plea, “We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed…Lebanon’s future is at stake…” international leaders gathered in a virtual donor conference to discuss how best to help.
Earlier, Canada’s Minister of International Development Karina Gould announced that the Canadian government is contributing up to $5 million CAD in humanitarian aid by way of trusted organizations, including $1.5 million to the Lebanese Red Cross. The lack of trust implied in the Lebanese government is shared by other international leaders.
Immediate humanitarian help is indeed the most needed, and it must circumvent government channels notorious for diverting taxpayer funds.
Indeed, the future of Lebanon is at stake, and Canada and the international community must take every possible step to ensure that it doesn’t become a failed state.
Canada can endorse Macron’s call for transparency and an independent investigation into the cause of the explosion.
Furthermore, Canada can actively support US Judge Mark Wolf’s proposal to set up an International Anti-Corruption Court, similar to the International Criminal Court. It would act as an incentive for domestic governments to establish adequate anti-corruption processes while ensuring that corrupt leaders are held accountable where effective domestic processes don’t yet exist.
Canada can also investigate if the ill-gotten gains of Lebanon’s kleptocrats have been stashed away in Canadian banks, and can leverage our Magnitsky legislation to freeze assets. Lebanon’s ship of state needs a complete overhaul, and the international community must help it achieve that goal.
David Kilgour is Canada’s former Secretary of State for Latin America and Africa. Susan Korah is an Ottawa-based journalist specializing in human rights.
Yes Lebanon needs help and will for some time. Countries are going to be careful however in trying to help because of their corrupt government who are complicit with a terrorist organization who seem to be running the country. Making sure the aid goes to the people and not politicians on the take is the problem. They would have better success at receiving help if Hezbollah was gone from the picture and a new government appointed.
