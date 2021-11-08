This is quite a week. It is a week to remember and fortify our national character by reflecting on the courage and conscience that led to so many to offer up the ultimate price in sacrifice and service. This coming Thursday is Remembrance Day.
But tonight is another time of remembrance. It is the 83rd commemoration of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken of Glass” — the Nazi pogrom against the Jews of Germany that resulted in the burning of some 150 synagogues, the destruction of thousands of Jewish-owned homes and businesses and the murder and maiming of over 10,000 Jews.
The juxtaposition of these days are metaphors for our time. They teach us that even amidst commemorations of victory and celebrations of courage, we need to be vigilant in our resolve that unspeakably evil events that require unfathomable pain to repulse, never recur again. Soldiers’ courage must always be accompanied by an engaged citizenry conscious of the responsibilities of freedom. A citizenry that is aware of the fragility of liberty.
Just as today’s theocratic tyrannies unleash mayhem on the free, so too do we still witness state sponsored lies against Israel, the frontline nation in the west’s existential battle against today’s new “ism.”
And with the UN’s General Assembly and its other bodies like the Human Rights Council controlled by dictators and despots, the need for an informed and involved commonweal of free people is greater than ever. The World War and the Cold War may be over, but the tactic that incited and sustained the enemies of freedom then—the tactic of the Big Lie—is still very much in evidence and in use today.
That tactic perverts truth, radicalizes many to terror and nullifies the innocent. All is not right in this world. Yes, we should join in the commemorations of courage, but let us never forget that Kristallnacht did not start with bullets but with words. And so did the first genocide of the 21st century in Darfur.
The sonorous drumbeat of history goes on. And the antidote to the words of hate, of exclusiveness, of nullification is not more law. It is individual vigilance. Individual responsibility. Individual service and sacrifice to defend the just; promote the truth and eradicate evil. The kind of service and sacrifice our veterans showed and our soldiers show today. Against all odds, a vigilance that will never give in!
The words today may be more nuanced, more subtle, clothed in perverted legalisms, but they are just as deadly in their impact. Does mankind learn? Hard to say. What can be said is that despite mankind’s fleeting encounters with courage and conscience, the pendulum of history seems to rest too long — and in too many places — in the shattered glass strewn streets of the Germany of 83 years ago.
One yearns that the appeasers and the cowards and the haters will be vanquished. But we can never be sure of that. We cannot yet allow ourselves the luxury of basking in freedom’s glow without remembering tyranny’s shadow. For that is our only surety that Kristallnacht — which is not yet over — will not be a metaphor for all time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.