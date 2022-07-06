What rate of inflation are you experiencing? As the medical advertisement goes, your results may vary. If you commute 50 kilometers each way daily, then you are experiencing more severe inflation than the 7% to 8% annualized rates that were announced for the US and Canada. We can explain the massive increases in costs due to supply imbalances, the war in Ukraine, excessive government spending, or low interest rates for too long. I have a simpler explanation for you: expensive oil.
Oil touches everything. It’s nice to say that we are in the midst of a green transition, but oil is pervasive, ever-present and will be with us for decades to come. From your gas tank, to your plastic milk jug, to your daily pill dispenser, these are all petroleum products. In May of 2020, oil in the futures market actually had a negative price, albeit briefly. Now West Texas Intermediate is somewhere between $100 and $120 per barrel depending on the day. The oil companies are taking advantage of the high prices for profit maximization.
President Biden has admonished the oil companies for gouging at the pump. In Canada, the situation is just as bad, and unjustified. In 2018 we saw oil at $138 US per barrel and regular gas at the pump at $1.40 per litre. Today oil is under $110 USD per barrel and we are paying over $2 per litre. Why have we not heard an outcry about this pricing disconnect from our own politicians? Is Ottawa capitulating or complicit because of the massive tax revenues that expensive oil contributes to federal coffers?
There is no incentive for the largest producers in the US, Saudi Arabia and yes, Russia, to increase supply beyond demand to suppress the price. Russian oil is flowing as freely as it did before the war, to markets like China and India. Indian Prime Minister Modi was invited to the G7 meeting last week in an effort to convince him to curtail Russian oil purchases. You might as well tell him to pull he plug on his economy and encourage widespread rioting. It’s not going to happen.
Refinery capacity is also a profit center for the oil companies. Refineries were taken offline during the pandemic and it takes a long time to bring them back. Governments are not incentivizing refiners to invest in these assets, so this supply choke point is going to keep gas prices high no matter what happens to the spot oil price.
Economists have said that cheaper oil is essential to lower inflation rates. In the absence of oil price declines, the alternative is demand destruction through higher interest rates. Central banks admit that interest rates are a blunt instrument, they hit everything at once. It’s like giving a hammer to a brain surgeon-you can scoop out the tumor, but there is going to be a lot of collateral damage.
There is talk of engineering a “soft landing”, meaning taming inflation without causing a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth. We have never managed to achieve a soft landing, as former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers pointed out in a CNBC interview this week. This time will be no different.
Consumers are facing a troika of misery. Rising interest rates, high gas prices, and the removal of the remaining pandemic era support payments that created excess savings and as a result, excess demand. These are classic conditions for demand destruction that will lead to a recession and reduced inflation in 2023. The question for central bankers is what the new target rate for inflation is. If we are trying to get back to a 2 percent annual rate, then the interest rate increases will go higher and last longer than most consumers are currently expecting. As the lawyers warn us, conduct yourselves accordingly.
