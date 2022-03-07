Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 3°C. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low -6°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.