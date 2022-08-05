Just received the tragic news that my great friend Jean Bottari - pre-eminent champion of the most vulnerable among us - died suddenly today. Still coming to grips with the shock. Il y a sept ans que j’ai eu le privilège de participer au premier manifestation pour les droits des aînés organiser par Jean. La Marche pour la dignité. We worked together ever since.
No one was a more passionate, engaged and informed activist on the rights of seniors and of patients in our healthcare institutions than Jean. I was so touched when he openly and often expressed his thanks in public that I was the first journalist to not only cover his efforts but work with him. He started out as an orderly and became a determined and effective advocate, activist and influence on law and lawmakers - as well as a sought after commentator in all media - as he saw the degradation that so many who are old and poor and sick are subjected to by our failed institutions and hypocritical social policies.... Personne n'était un militant plus passionné, engagé et informé sur les droits des aînés et des patients dans nos établissements de santé que Jean. J’ai été tellement touché quand il a ouvertement et souvent exprimé publiquement ses remerciements pour le fait que j'étais le premier journaliste non seulement à couvrir ses efforts, mais aussi à travailler avec lui. Il a commencé comme infirmier et est devenu un avocat déterminé et efficace, un activiste et une influence sur la loi et les législateurs - ainsi qu'un commentateur recherché dans tous les médias - car il a vu la dégradation que tant de personnes âgées, pauvres et malades sont soumises. à cause de nos institutions défaillantes et de nos politiques sociales hypocrites.
He has left a void that cannot be filled. He was 61. Had the most compassionate smile and determined face of anyone I knew. He Loved to work out and was in great shape. Sudden heart attack took him away....Just unacceptable! As Jean would say, “God shoots craps but we fight on anyway!”.....Il a laissé un vide qui ne peut être comblé. Il avait 61 ans. Il avait le sourire le plus compatissant et le visage le plus déterminé de tous ceux que je connaissais. Il aimait s'entraîner et était en pleine forme. Une crise cardiaque soudaine l'a emporté... Tout simplement inacceptable ! Comme dirait Jean, « Dieu joue au craps mais on se bat quand même !
