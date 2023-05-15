Never too late
By Beryl Wajsman, Editor The Suburban

On May 6th, the same day as King Charles coronation, and developer, philanthropist and sportsman par excellence Roy Salomon’s late mother's birthday, Salomon hit his first hole,in one! Salomon, 86, a major force behind the Maccabiah Games, has been a golfer for over forty years. He achieved his feat on the first day of the golf season at the Elmridge Golf and Country Club.

