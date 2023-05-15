On May 6th, the same day as King Charles coronation, and developer, philanthropist and sportsman par excellence Roy Salomon’s late mother's birthday, Salomon hit his first hole,in one! Salomon, 86, a major force behind the Maccabiah Games, has been a golfer for over forty years. He achieved his feat on the first day of the golf season at the Elmridge Golf and Country Club.
