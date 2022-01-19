It’s common for households to take stock of their finances at the end of the year and determine how they can do better going forward – the transition from 2021 to 2022 is no different, with 20% of families looking at debt reduction as an objective. Debt, however, is cheap these days, with interest rates on secured loans running below the real rate of inflation in Canada. Inflation is a major concern for households, with surging prices for consumables like food and energy alongside high prices for durable goods like automobiles, fueled by supply chain disruptions and parts shortages. Businesses are grappling with logistics challenges, delivery delays and a shortage of skilled labour that is putting upward pressure on wages and input costs, translating into higher prices charged to customers. While the current spike in prices started because of imbalances imposed by the pandemic, it has the potential to become a wage-price upward spiral reminiscent of what we experienced in the 1970s after the oil price shock of 1973. Older readers will remember that the inflationary cycle was only broken when the US Federal Reserve, under Paul Volcker, raised interest rates to nearly 20% after his appointment in 1979. That interest rate spike killed inflation, but it also provoked a severe recession and contributed to Jimmy Carter’s defeat by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election.
The Bank of Canada announced that the December 2021 annualized inflation rate for goods was 4.1%, the highest rate in 20 years, while for services was only 2.1%. The bank continues to blame the goods inflation rate on supply chain disruptions, but anyone in materials or manufacturing will tell you that the costs of the goods themselves are rising rapidly beyond the transportation bottlenecks. In the United States, the inflation rate for 2021 was 7%, the highest rate in 40 years! So far, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates in 2022, but nowhere near what the actual inflation rate is – so the US is enjoying negative real interest rates for the first time since the 1970s.
Inflation erodes the purchasing power of your money by making goods more expensive, but it also devalues government debt. Imagine if inflation runs at 7% for 10 years – compounded, the purchasing power of your money has been eroded by half in that time since the total increase in pricing will be 100%! If nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is now twice what it was 10 years ago, then the Debt to GDP ratio will decline to a less-scary level if government debt increases at a lower rate than the inflation rate. This is the miracle of statistics – government debt ratios can look better while they let inflation destroy the value of your money. The government pays back historical debt with dollars that are worth far less than what they were when the debt was issued. If you are a spendthrift government (hello, Trudeau Liberals) then letting inflation rip for a while is good for you, but very bad for your debtholders. Those of you who like to buy government bonds at low interest rates beware, you are going to be losing money in current dollars since the government may pay you 2% on a bond, but inflation is at least twice that. Find something with better yield to invest in, because government debt is a long-term loser in an era of accelerating inflation.
Inflation, and the higher interest rates it will eventually bring, is good for the banks. Banks make money on the spread between what they can pay on their deposits or borrow at from the central bank and what they charge their retail and corporate customers for debt. The greater the risk-free rate set by the Bank of Canada (prime rate) the better the spread they can charge consumers and businesses. The banks have had to look elsewhere than their classic lending practices to make money. Lucky for them, their trading desks and corporate finance departments have done well for them while interest rates have declined over the past several decades. The dividend yields on many of the bank shares are far more generous than what is paid on government debt, certainly on their preferred stock – so maybe fixed-income investors could look to bank preferreds for good yield rather than federal government bonds.
Canada’s inflation rate is lower than that of the US, but not for long. Our economies are too tightly intertwined to avoid importing higher costs in raw materials and finished goods from the US, and we will have to increase prices in Canada in turn. Canada already has a shortage of workers and wage inflation is just starting to take hold as employees in industries facing an acute shortage of talent press for better wages, working conditions, or both. A rising Canadian Dollar (now above 80 cents) could cushion the blow for a short time, but we will not avoid it. Two generations have passed since we last dealt with an inflationary spiral, and we are not going to avoid it – prepare now and consider adjusting your investment choices to protect your capital and its buying power.
