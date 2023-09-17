The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) held a policy convention in Quebec City from September 7th to the 9th, the largest ever with over 2500 in attendance. Delegates were in a great mood – the Tories have a 10% gap over the Liberals in recent polling across most demographic and regional profiles and their leader, Pierre Poilievre, has had a successful first year in the job. It is still two years until the next federal election, so a lot can change in the interim, but rarely has the party been so united and behind the leader since the Mulroney era in the 1980s, and that was a very different party.
The party’s political base has shifted to the West and the social conservatives now drive much of the agenda. In the 1980s, Ontario, with its Big Blue Machine and the provincial PC dynasty that anchored it dominated the policy thinking – socially progressive and economically conservative. After the election victories of 1984 and 1988 added significant Quebec representation in the party and the House of Commons, Quebeckers joined in, attended political gatherings, and cemented central Canada’s dominance of the party. The old Ontario-Quebec alliance is gone, and even the Ontario delegates are generally older and more socially conservative than those I recall from three decades ago. Resolutions adopted at the convention regarding gender conversion for minors and protection of female spaces like locker rooms and lavatories reflect that. Those resolutions passed with 70% margins, reflecting the significant presence of delegates from the West alongside social conservatives from elsewhere in the country.
So where were the progressives? Quebeckers did not show up in significant numbers, even though the convention took place in their home province. With a potential for up to 1000 delegates, Quebec delivered less than 300. Had 1000 locals attended and voted, none of those resolutions would have made it to the floor for adoption on Saturday afternoon. Poilievre has said that he is not bound by the policy positions adopted in Quebec City, but it certainly sets the tone for the party overall and the media and Liberals will certainly bring it up any chance they get.
These minor negatives did not take away from some major positives – on personal freedoms, on “Common Sense” (the theme of the show) policies designed to counter the politically correct wokeism that characterizes much of current Liberal policy. Gerard Deltell, Conservative MP for Louis-St-Laurent and finance critic reminded us that Canada ranks 58th of 63 in environmental effectiveness on a United Nations study, regardless of the carbon tax and other punitive policies aimed at strangling the Canadian oil and gas sector. The carbon tax is not working and is a tax on all Canadians since it touches everything we produce and consume. The convention also addressed critical issues like affordability, notably on housing and inflation, and our insufficient military effectiveness impacting our reputation overseas. There was much good that came out of the resolutions adopted that position the party well on issues most important to Canadians.
Most impressive was the diversity in the makeup of the Conservative caucus in the House of Commons. The CPC has young men and women from a variety of ethnic backgrounds that totally changes the image of the party. The CPC caucus is not composed of old white men – it truly reflects the makeup of Canada today and those members will be effective communicators in urban markets where Conservatives has done poorly since 2015. Looking at the delegates seated for the open sessions, the audience looked older and whiter than the caucus – but then at the other end of the spectrum there were a lot of younger people in attendance. There was a gap in the 30-45 age bracket in the attendance, but that is an unscientific observation from walking around.
The most important takeaway from Quebec City is that the CPC is energized, motivated, and united behind Pierre Poilievre. There was widespread praise for his 90-minute speech on Friday evening from those in the hall as well as from Brian Mulroney, known for his ability to motivate and entertain any audience. The Liberal caucus members are spooked by the polls and the seeming lack of messaging to counter the Conservative momentum. There will be pressure on Trudeau to respond and perform to counter a surging Poilievre. Trudeau has time on his side, but that does not diminish the challenges ahead for a government in its eighth year that is falling behind on the issues that brought it to power in 2015.
