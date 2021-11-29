I know, I know, it’s almost December, kind of late to be swapping out summer clothing. But that’s what happens when you have only one big closet affectionately known as ‘the bunker’: It’s a go-to for everything from power tools, detergent and art supplies to bike parts, linens and yoga mats.
But anyway, back to my jackets. Some are not warm enough, and I'm hanging on to a few for sentimental value. I think I have too many.
One is a 7-year-old jacket that’s great for late November with nifty zippers on the cuffs. I also have a nice light down jacket that belonged to my dad and fits me perfectly. The long-ersatz zipper was restored to loving newness by NDG’s Royal cleaners, but it’s not wearable on the imminent wet, frigid and blustery days of winter.
I have a great ski jacket that's missing a zip-in liner and it’s hard to find an appropriate and affordable replacement (yeah I’ve already used the down jacket above). I'm too lazy to look anymore, so it sits in the closet. Next to the light jacket with cool cuffs. Next to the light down jacket. And next to my dressy coat that is unsuitable for blizzard weather and salty car stains.
The only rag I own that's impervious to anything Mother Nature can lob at me is my old Kanuk. There is a plethora of options in terms of quality winter coats out there, especially in Montreal, but I haven't seen anything that comes close to the quality and wearability of my Big Blue Kanuk Saguenay. Problem is, at 16-years-and a few months old this month – it's in terrific condition, these things don't wear at all – it was sized for me at 30lbs. larger, and I'm hankering for something a little more, well from this decade.
It reminds me of how I would lift my baby boy and slide his legs into the front pocket and walk him up and down rue Rameau like Rusty the Rooster. All the Nonnas pretending not to stare out their windows in my old Saint-Leo neighbourhood would look on in horror at the crazy “Joe Juif” shlepping his kid around like that. I could see them mouthing: Scifo!
It's been hanging in the closet for a couple of years now. The jacket, not my son. Right now, he's over there, doing deadlifts and demanding steak for dinner.I took a nighttime walk last winter in minus-25 with a biting, howling wind beating at my face, trudging over to the gas station for some Coke Zero and relishing how fantastic this old coat really was. How I could not even tell, based on body parts concealed, that I was even outside, as I strolled leisurely through MacDo park very pleased with myself.
Last year, I came “this” close to buying a très cool nifty North Face number downtown. Out of my budget for sure, but super quality and I deserved something post-2005 n’est- ce pas? So I insisted I’d shop around, return and try it on again, and buy it. Of course, I would. Of course, I didn’t. So here I am again with the two light jackets, a liner-less Columbia, a dressy coat, and my Big Blue Saguenay: lots of needless space-hogging in the increasingly cramped Bunker.
Silly I agree, but hey I may just squeak through another winter without having to ponder this decision. A mix and match with a heavy weather lean on the Saguenay you say? We’ll see. Besides, 14 years after shoving my son in the pocket, I can shlep a whole bunch of stuff, meandering comfortably through the neighbourhood. No plastic bag required. That’s gotta stand for something.
