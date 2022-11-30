This article aims to address two important issues. First, how to prevent closures of community hospital emergency rooms. Second, how to prevent emergency rooms from being overcrowded.
According to Newsweek Magazine the Lachine Hospital is considered the 20th best hospital among 1200 Canadian Hospitals in 2021https://www.newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021/canada.
Despite this, the Lachine Hospital emergency room was partially closed during November 2021. Outraged by this harmful action, the community and health care workers mobilized to reopen it. Currently, the emergency department is open 24 hours a day for outpatients and 12 hours a day for ambulances. Doctors, staff and the community continue to work towards reopening the intensive care unit so that the emergency room can be open to ambulances 24/7.
It is not by closing emergency rooms in community hospitals (currently there are about ten in Quebec that are partially or completely closed) that will solve the problem of staff shortages in larger hospitals. Reassigning staff from closed community and regional hospitals to major centers does not improve care. The larger centres end up being overcrowded with increased delays in treatment times. This threatens the health and even the lives of some patients. Moreover medical research shows that the closure of emergency health services in community hospitals increases mortality for certain time sensitive illnesses including: myocardial infarctions, cerebral vascular accidents and severe infections. To begin resolving the problems of overcrowded emergency rooms first and foremost the emergency and intensive care departments of community hospitals must be reopened. Here are some possible remedies to the staffing shortages and the emergency room overcrowding.
Short Term Solutions
The Quebec Government has created a crisis committee for the emergency rooms. Unfortunately, this committee is made up entirely of administrators. This committee should include at least 50% of healthcare workers on the ground. Solutions will more often come from people working in the field than from administrators who are often disconnected from what’s going on.
To increase access to hospitalizations, patients who are hospitalized and can return home must have access to home care services or home caregivers. To ensure the provision of these services, the government must not only offer home care services from CLSCs, but also tax credits and health care allowances to allow the patient, or their family, to hire home caregivers. For those who have to stay at seniors’ homes, the number of beds, whether private or public, must be increased. During the pandemic, hotels were utilized for people in quarantine; why not use the same hotels for people in convalescence.
Nurses, respiratory therapists and nursing assistants must be actively recruited. The government must be competitive with private agencies so that nurses are encouraged to stay in the public health care system. The government must be flexible with working conditions including providing benefits to health care workers who are even part-time.
In addition, unvaccinated health personnel who were forced to leave during the pandemic and are now allowed to work, should be incentivized, including compensating them for lost salaries and bonuses.
To keep staff in place, they must be provided with flexible hours and bonuses according to their work schedule; these could be calculated pro rata for the hours worked.
Nurses and respiratory therapists must be recruited from training programmes both locally, or abroad, especially in French-speaking countries. For those recruited from abroad, there should be financial support such as resettlement allowances, and free accommodation for the first year.
For the nearly 50% of nurses who recently failed their licensing exams, it is imperative to provide them intensive preparation followed by
remedial exams as soon as possible so that they can quickly join the workforce.
To further relieve overcrowded emergency rooms, bonuses and tax credits should be given to family physicians who work overtime and take on extra patients. This should not only apply to government supported Group Practices but also family physicians practicing solo, who still represent more than 50% of family physicians.
Long Term Solutions
In the longer term, medical school enrollment needs to be increased to allow an additional 400 places per year for students directed towards a career in family medicine. Similarly, enrolment in nursing and respiratory therapist schools must be increased. Financial remuneration and working conditions of family doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists must be improved.
To finance these and other actions, the federal government must increase its healthcare transfers to the provinces from 22% to 35%.
If all these measures are utilized, overcrowding in our emergency rooms will be reduced, patient care will improve and lives will be saved.
