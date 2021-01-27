The recent directives by Quebec’s Minister of Health entitled “Prioritization for access to adult intensive care in the extreme context of a pandemic” and the plans of some hospitals to implement them demonstrates the abandonment of the “Good Samaritan” model of caring for all people regardless of their medical condition.
These directives limit access to Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/critical care beds when a “surcharge of capacity” of 150% to 200% is reached for ICU beds.
In Step 3 only those with a 70% or more chance of recovery are admitted to the ICU. Those longer than 21 days on a ventilator and not showing clinical signs of improvement are unplugged to die.
A separate set of directives is applied for children and newborns.
Instead of restricting care and abandoning people to die, we must increase critical care beds. The World Medical Association, with over ten million physicians in 113 countries, has urged governments worldwide to ensure enough ICU beds to treat all patients “without comprising ethical conditions.”
Canada has far fewer ICU beds compared with the U.S., Belgium and Germany (Care in Canadian ICUs, Canadian Institute for Health Information, August, 2016).
How can we increase capacity in the health care system to create more ICU and critical care beds? A British report demonstrates how to increase surge capacity up to 500%. (Assembly Line ICU: …managing surge capacity for COVID-19, British Medical Journal, 2020).
For the lack of critical care/ICU beds: transform perioperative support beds, operating rooms (with ventilators), post-anesthesia care unit beds and step-down beds for ICU service. Open closed hospitals. For equipment: utilize ventilators that are not being used in operating rooms for elective surgeries. Purchase more ICU equipment if necessary.
For the lack of health care personnel such as intensive care physicians, nurses, and respiratory technicians: re-employ retired health care personnel, advance graduation dates for medical, nursing, and respiratory technician students. Hire and redeploy more staff in supportive roles in the ICUs so that nurses can be freed to carry out their critical care functions.
Train additional critical care staff such as nurses on mechanical ventilator care. Training material can upskill healthcare workers in days. (Critical Care Capacity, McKinsey and Company, March 30,2020).
There can be tiered staffing with a physician who is trained in critical care overseeing the care of four groups of 24 patients each working with a non-ICU physician with some critical care experience. This non-ICU physician works alongside a highly trained ICU nurse. (United States Resource Availability for COVID-19, Society of Critical Care Medicine, May 2020). Telemedicine can be employed to assist less trained physicians who need support in critical care issues.
Canadian armed forces ships with ICU beds can be deployed in Montreal and Quebec City as was done by the US Navy in Manhattan. Medical armed forces personnel can help staff our critical care beds as they did in seniors residences last spring. Canadian military helicopters can transfer patients to other hospitals with available critical care beds.
The ethical debate raised during the COVID-19 pandemic clearly shows that we proactively caring for all people regardless of age, health condition, socioeconomic status, or disability during pandemics, catastrophes, revolutions, or wars. We must provide all the necessary resources to save life, including ICU/critical care beds, because every life is valuable, and because we are made to live.
Dr. Paul Saba is thenfounder of Physicians for Social Justice and the author of “Made to Live” physician who practices in Montreal and has worked in critical care medicine. He is author of “Made to Live” https://www.madetolive.com/
