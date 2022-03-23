It was March Break across Canada for many families and students. Some kids were on the slopes enjoying our great Canadian winter activities, others are visiting family members they haven’t seen in a long time, while others are going to the movies for the first time in months.
Meanwhile, halfway around the world, Ukrainian children are not as fortunate. They’re not asking themselves if today’s activity is skiing, snowboarding, or tobogganing. While many Canadian students are dreading going back to school this week or next, kids and parents in Ukraine wish they could be oh-so lucky. Instead, they are fighting for their lives due to Russia’s continued and amplified encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty.
President Putin’s unprovoked and reprehensible invasion of Ukraine reminds us that peace, freedom and democracy are fragile concepts that must never be taken for granted. Civilians are being killed, communities are being raided, children’s hospitals are being bombed while President Putin insists he is protecting the Ukrainian people from extremists and oppression. His claims are bogus. Ukraine is an independent democracy.
How lucky are we to live in a free and democratic society where we have the freedom, indeed the luxury, to go to the movies or visit with family and friends!
The humanitarian consequences of this war are far-reaching and will be long-lasting. The destruction and aftermath of this conflict will be felt for decades. For many Canadians, particularly those who fled their home countries as refugees or to escape war, conflict or poverty, the situation in Ukraine is very familiar and brings back memories of heartache and distress.
For me, I can’t help but think of my parents who were born in Italy, my Dad just previous to the Second World War in 1937, my Mom was born during the war in 1941. My grandfather, who I never met, died at the end of the war when my mother was only four years old. The hardships of being raised in a war-torn country, without her father, was difficult on my mother and, while we don’t often speak of those times, left lasting scars. I always admired the strength and resolve of my maternal nonna who raised, on her own, seven children in poverty. Through sacrifice, hard work, faith and perseverance, she always made sure her family was cared for and protected. My mother, in many ways, is the personification of her mother.
Twenty years after WWII, Italy was still in dire straits. Life wasn’t easy for many Italians and so my parents made the difficult decision to leave their motherland and seek better opportunities in Canada. With limited funds and belongings, they made their way to Montreal where they integrated into the community, raised a family, and contributed to our country’s prosperity. Canada gave them that opportunity.
Stories like this exist in all corners of our country. We were, and continue to be, one of the most welcoming countries in the world and a land of immigrants, many of whom chose Canada as a safe haven, far from conflict, war and tyranny.
And now, Canada has an opportunity, once again, to do what it does best: graciously open our borders to Ukrainians who are seeking safety and refuge.
The latest data shows us that some 3.0 million Ukrainians have already fled the country – that’s about 7% of the entire population, with two-thirds of refugees having made their way to Poland. There is immense international pressure on Ukraine’s allies to do more to help its people which is why I welcome the Government of Canada’s decision to invest an additional $117 million in our immigration system to further facilitate and accelerate the processing of applications from Ukrainian refugees, without jeopardizing the integrity of other immigration streams.
Many of us, including myself, feel helpless in the face of such tragedy. We’ve all been overwhelmed by the plight of the Ukrainian people and many have come together to offer support, financial or otherwise. The Government recently announced that it is increasing its pledge to match funds donated to the Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian Fund from 10 to 30 million dollars. I hope Canadians, if they can afford it, will contribute to the Fund which will support, among other things, the people who are fleeing the country.
We all know someone who, at one time in their lives, benefitted from our immigration system and Canada’s caring reputation. We need to think of them as we open our arms and our hearts to Ukrainian refugees.
