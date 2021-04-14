One year of the Covid “mentality” has now passed as we are on the cusp of a third wave. Fortunately, there are few historic points of comparison to hark back to. One that has been alluded to, especially in the early weeks of the pandemic, was the Spanish Influenza of 1918-1919. How bad was the early pandemic in Quebec compared to the current one? What measures were taken to curtail it? What were some of the socio-economic repercussions of it?
Before the Spanish Influenza finally halted, nearly three years had elapsed. The first surge of deaths began in September 1918 . After three large waves and multiple smaller ones, it only sputtered-out in the spring of 1920.
To date, in our current pandemic, Quebec has suffered nearly 11,000 deaths with a population of 8.6 million. The Spanish influenza, though, claimed 14,000 with a population of only 2.4 million (based on 1921 figures). Conventional wisdom attributes the proliferation of the Spanish pandemic in Canada to the arrival of homeward bound soldiers returning from the war. The initial spread of the maladie in Quebec though, was explained by the presence of infected American soldiers in Quebec City. Between September and December 1918, infection rates among all troops in Canada were astronomical. By late-September, the virus arrived in Montreal. Canadian soldiers infected in Quebec City began making their journeys home throughout Canada by train. It is of little surprise that Canadians living closest to major train stations were next to be infected.
The death rate in Montreal reached 500 per 100,000 in 1918. In the present , the same rate in Montreal is 224. Unlike Covid, which to this point, has affected the elderly most directly, the 1918 counterpart impacted those twenty to forty the most. As has been the case with most pandemics, women in 1918 and at present were disproportionally affected. This was due mostly to the large proportion of women in “caring” roles in both pandemics. Minority groups owing to their presence in precarious and lower paying “front line” jobs were also hard hit in both eras.
At the outset of the 1918 influenza, authorities were slow to act. Quebec’s Legislative Assembly had only two debates that related to the flu, the first occurring five months after the initial outbreak. As was the case in other parts of Canada, neither the Quebec not the Federal governments were proactive in trying to stem the tide of the pandemic. Neither medicare nor significant public health bureaucracies existed.
With a void in broad-reaching programs, municipal administrations cobbled together their own local responses to the influenza. Except for essential services, all businesses were closed. Mask donning in public and in school was promoted and often adhered to. As was the case in other North American regions, there were also anti-maskers. Politicians and the few public health officials that there were, promoted frequent hand washing and isolation for the ill. Some officials were known to have down-played the seriousness of the pandemic.
The social and economic consequences of the 1918 pandemic were seismic. As schools were shut, educational deficits for children grew. This was further exacerbated when teachers, both secular and ecclesiastical, were seconded to hospitals. They were replacing sick nurses.
Mental health became more precarious. Besides dealing with the daily presence of sickness and death, many families had to deal with the severe physical and psychological traumas of the influx of veterans. Economic crises transitioned from being local to paralyzing the entire province and country.
A legacy of 1918 was the creation of the capacity to “intervene” where the possibility had hitherto not existed. Criticized for not being proactive in responding to the pandemic, the Federal government created the Department of Health in 1919. From this juncture, public health was to become a responsibility shared by all levels of government. The pattern was established whereby the state was expected to play an integral role in the management of all dimensions of an epidemic.
Both the 1918 and the present pandemics have been devastating. As a society we are simply better able to deal with it now. We have the luxuries of medicare, scientists and officials who can focus on nothing but the current crisis and we now have vaccines. Beyond that, we have an entire apparatus to soften the economic blow of a shut-down economy. Despite making-up policy “on the spot” at times, many are dedicated to trying their utmost to pilot the ship through the storm.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.