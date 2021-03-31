If you have surveyed government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may have concluded that money is free. This is only partially true since most Canadian governments are financing their debt at 2% annual interest rates or less these days. This will not last forever, because long rates are rising once again and eventually all new deficits and the refinancing of existing debt will carry rates double of those offered today. While this fiscal sword of Damocles hangs over all finance minister’s heads, Eric Girard is fortunate that the CAQ inherited a budget surplus from the Liberals and had posted his own surpluses in pre-pandemic times. In contrast, the federal Liberals and Ontario Liberal and PC governments were running deficits pre-pandemic and were in worse positions heading into the current crisis.
Quebec is projecting a $12.3 billion deficit in 2021-22 against $15 billion last year. Girard will balance the budget two years later than planned in fiscal 2026-7. Ontario will run a deficit of $38.5 billion and will not attempt to achieve balance until 2028-9. For the first time ever, Ontario’s debt-to-GDP ratio will be higher than Quebec’s, which is a major win for the CAQ as bond rating agencies review government sustainability. It also helps to attract new private sector investment as firms evaluate which province’s taxes are likely to rise to close the budget gap. Quebec is also investing in battery and zero-emissions technologies to position the province to leverage its massive hydro renewable energy infrastructure. On this front, Quebec scores well in comparison to its closest comparators.
Girard has his critics – Montreal wanted more money for social housing, Quebec Solidaire wanted more for women affected by the pandemic and the Liberals with the PQ said that more could have been done to build the green economy of tomorrow. There may be more money coming on a case-by-case basis as revenues improve because the CAQ is using economic growth projections that are more conservative than private sector figures. Girard is taking a page from Paul Martin’s old federal playbook, which was to maintain room to manoeuvre to address situations as they arise. The CAQ gets accused of making things up as they go along, and they will use it to quiet their critics in the opposition.
Quebec has a serious conflict between its desire to reduce immigration levels while the province is sorely lacking new blood to fill job openings, especially in the manufacturing sector. Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Quebec says that 148,000 jobs are unfilled across the province due to a skills mismatch between those who are currently unemployed and the jobs available. While there is money for retraining, not filling those positions quickly will be a drag on economic growth and the recovery.
The $135 billion infrastructure program proposed over ten years is money chasing an industry already struggling to meet demand with raw materials pricing rising rapidly. Also, the government speaks of “shovel ready” projects, yet few exist. Ottawa just got criticized for its massively delayed infrastructure program and the CAQ is likely to suffer the same fate. The CAQ must come to terms with the need to raise, not lower immigration levels to meet their growth targets and the dollars they are spending on integration and training could be doubled and it would still be insufficient.
There is a coming battle over language, and I am not referring to the CAQ’s plans to strengthen Bill 101. Rather it is related to investment in post-secondary education and the coming restrictions to be imposed on Francophone access to English-language CEGEPs, with the twisted logic that this is being done to ensure adequate access for Anglophone teenagers to the existing facilities. The PQ is already objecting to the $100 million to be spend on expanding Dawson College, so do not expect more after that. I listened carefully to Christopher Skeete’s meeting with the English community a few weeks ago and this is my conclusion. This policy will enrage Francophone students and their parents, incite accusations of “educational favoritism” against Anglophone kids and the protests on both sides will get coverage in the international media and damage our reputation outside Canada. More bilingual Francophones are required for Quebec to trade worldwide and this will become a classic self-inflicted wound, as bad as the 2012 tuition increase protests that the Charest Liberals faced. Once we were going to have a $12.3 billion deficit, why not tack on a few extra hundred million and create enough room in the Anglo CEGEPs for everyone who wants to go? There would be a political price to pay, but the one that is coming in its place will be far worse.
Pandemics end, emergency support tapers off, and budgets may or may not balance one day, but the political choices governments convey with spending initiatives endure in the minds of voters. The CAQ has some conflicts to resolve and mistakes to avoid if they want to make the most of the recovery.
