As a reader interested in economic issues you are already aware of the big figures presented in the fiscal 2021-22 federal budget. The previous year’s deficit comes in at $354.2 billion, less than a projected $381 billion but still a shocking figure that is about 10 times larger than any previous deficit presented by the Liberals since 2015. The government is keeping its promise to spend an additional $100 billion over three years on recovery programs linked to rebuilding post-pandemic, which includes specific spending on a national childcare program valued at $30 billion over five years to address the needs of women so that they can re-integrate to the workforce. The government has labelled this a “she-cession” as female employment remains 2% below pre-pandemic levels, compared to 1% for men. Deficits over the next six fiscal years total nearly $700 billion, but the government projects that the debt will level off at 49% of GDP by 2025-26. Not anywhere near the sub-30% level we were at in 2015, but pretty good when compared to most other member states of the G20.
Enough about the figures – look at the philosophy behind this budget and whether or not raining unprecedented dollars down from on high will have the desired impact. Provincial premiers have long complained that they are better placed to roll out programs and services to their populations than the federal government, that their delivery systems are more rapid, nimble in their adjustments, and precise when it comes to pinpointing areas of greatest need. This budget does not put the provinces to work – most of the spending remains in the federal realm. The federal Liberals want the political credit for dollars spent, especially around the $17.6 billion to be invested to combat climate change through green initiatives. However, greening the economy looks very different from one end of the country to the other. It is likely that the provinces could better target areas for carbon emissions reduction and environmentally friendly infrastructure projects. If the funds remain mostly in federal hands, there is significant risk of a sub-optimal spending allocation to projects and a dampening of their impact on carbon reduction. This remains an Ottawa-knows-best budget in environmental terms and across most of the new spending it offers.
Some economists are asking a legitimate question – is all this additional stimulus really necessary? Benjamin Tal, Deputy Chief Economist at CIBC World Markets, has pointed out that the Canadian personal savings rate has risen to 10%, largely by Canadians banking government transfer cheques from the CERB. Businesses are sitting on $130 billion of unspent cash waiting for investment, aside from the support some received from the CEWS (Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy). Notably, both programs have been extended to September in the budget. Tal says that consumer spending is primed to take off like a rocket – at the same time, businesses are finding it hard to attract workers to lower-paying retail jobs due to the generosity of the CERB. There is a new initiative in the budget to encourage businesses to hire and re-hire, at a cost of nearly $600 million – but these businesses would hire people to meet the resurgent demand in retail, restaurants, travel and entertainment in any case. The result will be too much cash chasing too few goods and services, and inflation may be a side effect of the increase in what economists call the Velocity of Money as oodles of cash are injected into an economic system not ready to absorb and distribute it.
CIBC’s Tal has also said that government seems to be moving to an increase in federal spending as a percentage of GDP of 2-3% on a long-run basis. This is the equivalent of between $40-60 billion per year. The “tax the rich” measures like a luxury car and boat tax and a non-Canadian-resident real-estate tax raise no more than a few billion dollars a year. So where do we get the extra money to close the gap? That question remains unanswered, which is why the deficit is still over $30 billion per year six years out. Remember the good old days when we were upset at $30 billion deficits? The government hopes you have fiscal amnesia, ignoring BC (Before COVID) economics.
The government remains in a minority position in the House of Commons and could be defeated on the budget, triggering an election – oh, but the NDP already said, long before they saw the details, that they do not want an election during the pandemic. In his post-budget press conference, NDP leader Singh complained that the ultra-wealthy escaped unscathed, but he made no noise about bringing down the government. The Bloc leader also did very little complaining, pointing out support for the aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors which are important industries in Quebec. This budget will pass, and an election will be held off for another season. Just enjoy your cheques while they last, please spend Ottawa’s money and be happy.
