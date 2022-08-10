Canada was a federal state for over a century before it was an officially multicultural one. From the get-go, our country was too diverse for governance as a unitary state. The French and the English would remain in separate silos or as scorpions in a bottle until Confederation accommodated their competing claims on the body politic within a federal structure. And Canada’s official recognition of multiculturalism, first under statute, then in the repatriated constitution, rejected a two-dimensional approach which would deny the original and ongoing contribution of those neither French nor English.
Because of its regional and cultural diversity, federalism and multiculturalism, together, make modern Canada possible. Federalism disperses power so that no one level of government exercises it fully over the individual. And multiculturalism disperses identity so that no one culture is dominant over another.
Official multiculturalism had and still has its share of detractors. Introduced in 1971 by Pierre Trudeau, many saw it as a naked ploy to gain voters in the ethnic communities across Western Canada who felt alienated by the bilingual and bicultural approach to national reconciliation of Trudeau’s predecessor, Lester Pearson. And Quebec nationalists still see it it as an attempt to marginalize French Canada by reducing it to just another constituency, rather than acknowledging it as a founding people. Of course, putting a prime minister’s motives on trial didn’t start with Pierre Trudeau’s incumbency. Many thought the real reason John A. Macdonald brought the Maritimes into Confederation was to expand his Conservative Party’s base, rather than to counter the Manifest Destiny claims of the Americans to all of North America.
In the last few years, with Bills 21 and 96, we’ve probably heard as much about the notwithstanding clause as patience will allow. Those of a certain age will also remember demonstrations against Liberal Premier Robert Bourassa’s Bill 178, which applied the clause after the commercial signage provisions of Bill 101 excluding English were declared by the Supreme Court a violation of the charter. And there were previous occasions. To protest patriation, the Parti Québecois government under founder René Lévesque used it early and often, regardless of the legislation under consideration. Indeed, justifiable criticism of the Notwithstanding clause almost makes us forget that its inclusion in the charter was a necessary compromise so that another chapter in nation-building, Canada’s accession to legal sovereignty, could be written.
Typically, a charter or bill of rights recognizes the supremacy of the individual, protecting fundamental rights against encroachment by government. It is a peculiarity of our constitution, in keeping with the principles of federalism and multiculturalism which underwrite diversity in the Canadian context, that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms is more protective of collective rights than individual rights, immunizing the former, not the latter against the Notwithstanding clause. So I ask: is the charter, notwithstanding its Notwithstanding clause, being used to its potential to protect the rights of cultural minorities? Under s. 27, not subject to the clause, it shouldn’t, if words mean anything, be available to government to deny the “… preservation and enhancement of the multicultural heritage of Canadians.” I ask, also, if it is not only the immediately aggrieved parties, but Canadians, collectively, who aren’t prejudiced by a law which denies a fundamental constitutional characteristic of our country. But s. 27 was argued unsuccessfully before the Superior Court against Bill 21 on behalf of Muslim teachers wearing the hijab, and the case is in appeal.
To those who say that Muslim women wearing it are a minority within a minority, and that the hijab isn’t even a fundamental characteristic of Islam, I offer the words of Supreme Court Justice Bertha Wilson in R. v. Edwards Books and Art Ltd. “… when the Charter protects group rights such as freedom of religion, it protects the rights of all members of the group. It does not make fish of some and fowl of the others. For, quite apart from considerations of equality, to do so is to introduce an invidious distinction into the group and sever the religious and cultural tie that binds them together. It is, in my opinion, an interpretation of the Charter expressly precluded by s. 27 which requires the Charter to be interpreted "in a manner consistent with the preservation and enhancement of the multicultural heritage of Canadians". Words to ponder as, in all probability, Bill 21 will meet up with Canada’s highest court.
