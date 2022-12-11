Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has called for Ottawa to increase the Canada Health Transfer from 22% to 35%. But at a federal-provincial/territorial meeting in Vancouver, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos demanded an agreement on health indicators such as wait times and the quality of prescriptions and a new health data system. Duclos refused to indicate how much additional money he was prepared to transfer to the provinces. Before the meeting was over, the premiers sent a letter indicating that no progress had been made. Meanwhile, Premier Legault asserted, “Mr. Trudeau thinks he’s better than Christian Dube at choosing how to spend the money.”
Can this impasse be resolved?
Stephen Lewis stated that the provinces would have a greater chance at success if they collaborated more on items that they all should seek to improve. Instead, “The only thing they seem to be able to unify on is keeping Ottawa the hell out of it.”
Certainly the current situation is dire. Emergency departments across Canada have closed for days at a time, and physicians and nurses have retired early. About five million Canadians have no family physician; over 850,000 Quebecers are on a wait list for a family physician.
What can be done? Medical and nursing school enrolment is increasing and the licensing of foreign graduates is to be fast-tracked. The Canadian Medical Association is advocating for a nationally portable medical licensure. Several experts have proposed team-based care with salaries and fringe benefits for physicians.
In addition, as I outlined in my article from October 19, we also need incentives to keep older physicians working as long as possible. Across Canada, over 15% of family physicians and 16% of medical specialists are aged 65 and over; a decade ago it was only 10%. I therefore propose government-funded short-term income stabilization.
Physicians may need to be off work for a few weeks or months due to a heart attack, severe infection such as COVID-19, resection of a malignant bowel or breast tumor, prostate or cardiac surgery, depression, a knee or hip replacement, etc. Sadly, private disability insurance is usually unobtainable past age 65.
Most important as a precedent are the maternity benefits offered across Canada. In Quebec, benefits are payable for 12 weeks. They include a lump sum of 33% of previous weekly earnings to a maximum of $802 for family physicians and $1000 for medical/surgical specialists, as well as 67% of previous weekly income up to a maximum of $1809 per week for family physicians and $2400 for other specialists. All provinces have similar plans. Benefits are paid usually for 17 weeks, are taxable, and vary from $1000 in British Columbia, $1300 in Ontario, to $1500 in Nova Scotia.
Note that ALL provinces have these benefits. They have been in existence for at least 15 years. Once one province negotiates such a benefit, the others quickly follow. Younger physicians are mobile, and some may leave for provinces that do offer these benefits. With the prospect of nationally portable medical licensure, this will put great pressure on Quebec if it is the only province that opposes benefits such as short-term disability for older physicians.
Readers who are younger physicians may initially feel that these matters do not concern them. However, before long, they will be age 65 and over, and will be grateful that the disability plan was put into place. Although governments often get away with physician fee freezes and even cutbacks with little public disapproval, even those who perceive MDs as being overpaid would oppose cancelling fringe benefits once given.
I therefore propose that Quebec and all other provinces and territories provide the following:
Practicing physicians and surgeons would be covered from age 65 to at least 80, with no waiting period. The MDs would receive 70-80% of their average monthly billings for 60, or preferably 90 days.
At the Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Francois Legault met briefly with Justin Trudeau. They apparently agreed to meet again in December to discuss, among other things, health transfers.
Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba are facing deficits and need additional federal health-care funding. For Ottawa to subsidize such a program would be an example of targeted health transfers which should be agreeable to Duclos. Yet by claiming exclusive provincial jurisdiction, Quebec may well protest any “strings attached” to indirect federal funding of physicians. Ottawa could then simply pay them directly. Recall that the Interim Federal Health Program pays physicians treating refugees directly at provincial/territorial health insurance rates. MDs are also paid directly by Ottawa for treating federal prisoners, and until 2013, for members of the RCMP.
It is time for all provincial governments to provide their physicians with financial benefits such as short-term income stabilization. These will help to keep older physicians in the work-force - even part time. They can then continue to provide their patients with much-needed expertise. Some 80% of patients seeking help in emergency departments could have been managed otherwise by family physicians. Hence, this will lessen the burden on these understaffed, overcrowded facilities.
Ottawa physician Dr. Charles S. Shaver was born in Montreal. He is Past-Chair of the Section on General Internal Medicine of the Ontario Medical Association.The views here are his own.
