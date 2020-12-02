I do not want to debate the recent past and question the effectiveness of the pandemic-era spending that brought the current year’s expected deficit to $381 billion. In Chrystia Freeland’s economic update on Monday afternoon, she front-loaded the financial details to get the shocking figures out of the way. The lower deficit figures announced for the following two fiscal years, $121 billion in 2021-22 and $50 billion for 2022-23 would normally be appalling, but their effect is blunted by the astronomical figure for 2020-21.
The idea of a “fiscal anchor” has been put aside for now in favour of an evaluation of the overall employment level in Canada, including hours worked and the participation rate to determine if Canadians have truly recovered from the pandemic. With no employment target specified, the point at which stimulus will be withdrawn from the economy remains unclear and arbitrary. We can no longer use the 30% debt-to-GDP ratio as fiscal anchor since we will never see that level again for generations, the Liberals have bought themselves a few months before coming up with a new one. In the meantime, they remind taxpayers that this debt is being contracted at record low interest rates and the federal government has the power to borrow and provide support to many Canadian households who do not.
There is no consideration for future risk. Interest rates are low now, but image if market rates rose to just 4% - on $1.2 trillion in federal debt, that would represent an additional $40 billion or so in interest payments depending on when older debt comes up for maturity. We are told that the government will spend 3-4% of GDP to re-launch the economy, but they will be cherry-picking projects that represent their values or constituencies. Expect funds for “green” projects, but not for the oil patch. I disagree with programs that target specific pet projects, because the government has traditionally been very bad at picking long-term winners. The Conservatives are correct when they call for regulatory and tax reform that creates incentives for new private-sector investments, because jobs created by that money are more sustainable. The Liberals want to Build Back Better – so create a fiscal and regulatory framework that encourages private investment in a green future, rather than pick sub-sectors or firms in those industries and shower them with cash. Small firms in the tourism industry will do well with an offer of government-backed loans up to $1 million, but this does not help the airlines nor most firms in the aerospace industry. So, the largest employers in the sector still do not have meaningful support.
There are many worthwhile initiatives announced. Clean water for first nations. Investments in universal early learning for children. Extension of the wage subsidy at the 75% level until March, which should help keep firms afloat until a vaccine arrives, though the government cannot tell us when that will be. What is most concerning is that we have not received a detailed analysis of the effectiveness of the pandemic spending undertaken to date, yet we are piling on more money now with no additional transparency? When we get a budget next March or April, we will have had two years without a budget tabled in the House of Commons. Debating the nation’s finances is one of the most important responsibilities of Parliament given that money votes are confidence votes. No other constitutional government has spent this much money, in so short a time, with so little scrutiny since the Magna Carta in 1215 when feudal payments to the Crown became controlled by a council of barons for the first time.
The NDP was disappointed because the government did not introduce a tax on the super-wealthy, those earning more than $20 million a year, or to imitate a 3% French tax on the big internet companies like Facebook and Amazon. He also alleges that wealthy Canadians “profited” from the pandemic, which is both baseless and insulting to entrepreneurial Canadians. Those who made money likely took huge risks and maintained employment in their firms to do so. Not all the wealthy are bad and living off passive capital. Clearly Singh was targeting a message to his base. It will just be harder for him to swallow his pride and support the Liberals once again when the spending comes up for a vote.
A modest proposal – instead of looking at taxes, look at spending that is no longer effective. Harper had a program to eliminate “perennial sunsetter” programs that have outlived their effectiveness but are still funded. Also, Canada gives away nearly $200 billion a year in tax expenditures, basically tax breaks for all kinds of special interests and targeted deductions. A review of those tax losses would raise far more than Singh’s taxes on the ultra-rich. But these are reasonable suggestions, and this is a pandemic. There is no time for reason, we must act – anchors away!
