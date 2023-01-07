Gifted students in Quebec often face unique challenges and need specialized support to reach their full potential, just like their counterparts in other parts of the world. However, it has been widely acknowledged that gifted students in Quebec often lack the necessary resources to thrive in the classroom and beyond.
Out of my own experience, growing up in the West Island and currently attending John Abbott College and conducting personal research, I found that one major issue is the lack of resources for gifted children in regular classrooms in our elementary and high school Quebec educational system. While some schools may offer advanced classes or enrichment programs for high-achieving students, these opportunities are often limited and may not adequately meet the needs of gifted students, leading to boredom, frustration, and a lack of motivation.
Several texts confirm that the majority of teachers do not know the characteristics of a gifted student and cannot identify them in their classroom. According to the Canadian Journal of Education (2020), "too few hours of training are allocated to giftedness during initial training or during professional activity by the majority of teachers and may have influenced their perceptions of gifted students." Without proper understanding and awareness, gifted students may be overlooked or misdiagnosed, resulting in a lack of appropriate support and resources.
The lack of resources for gifted students in Quebec is a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to address. This includes providing specialized programs and support for gifted students, increasing awareness and understanding among educators and parents about the unique needs of these students, and advocating for the appropriate resources and support for gifted students at the policy level. The Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur (MEQ) is responsible for determining the nature of the educational services to be delivered. Until recently, gifted students did not appear as a special population to be served, and there was no official appointee responsible for gifted education.
In fact there is currently no provincial legislation on gifted education, and no funds earmarked specifically for gifted students, with the exception of Art-Studies and Sports-Studies programs sponsored by the MEQ and the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, respectively. Until recently, in 2020, the document "Acting to Foster the Educational Success of Gifted Students," was published by the Ministère de l'Éducation et de l'Enseignement supérieur, and marked a significant step towards recognition of gifted students in Quebec. However, the situation is different outside of the province. In other Canadian provinces and other countries, there are programs specially designed for their stimulation in order to avoid any discouragement or frustration that could harm their personal and academic development.
I strongly believe in inclusivity and equity in the educational system. All students, whether they are struggling, gifted, or somewhere in between, deserve to get the proper support to reach their full potential and thrive academically and personally. Without this support, these students may not have the opportunity to realize their full potential and make a positive impact on their communities and the world.
On a personal level, as a recent graduate of the JRHS Sport-Studies Program, I can say that it was the best fit for me. It gave me the opportunity to follow an accelerated program and practice the sport I love while feeling accomplished in both areas.
