Enticing younger readers to community newspapers

The stereotype persists from comic books and cartoons to sit coms and Japanese anime, right back to Paul Cezanne’s 1866 portrait of his own father reading L’Événement – fathers reading newspapers at the kitchen table, or in an armchair with pipe and slippers. The assumption is that newspapers are for older people, and that the secret knowledge contained in them is something that the young cannot relate to.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Some community newspapers, like the Suburban, and their younger readers, know that.
My own son is just past the age of twenty. He’s been consuming current events for the last several years. But he gets his news mostly from online forums, social media. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him or my daughter flip through a newspaper. But community newspapers that publish where young readers can find them certainly do end up attracting younger eyes, and more importantly, younger minds.
Newspaper may of course be an outdated term, where younger readers are concerned. And they don’t “flip” through them like their parents did. They swipe back and forth or scroll up and down (no, the irony of the term “scroll” is not lost on me).
The point is that instead of a Depression-era newsboy yelling “Extra! Extra!” to entice harried businessmen to snatch up a newspaper, community newspapers – at least the ones that get it – are going where readers eyes are already, and that means readers of all ages, even ones my own kids’ ages.
