Enough is enough!

Ever hear of Cart Narcs?
It's a very popular YouTube channel, and its featured player is "Agent Sebastian." He goes to parking lots of mostly American big box stores (some in Canada too) and, when he spies a shopper who doesn't put his or her cart back in one of the many return corrals, he politely asks them to do so.
If they don't, he calls the shopper in question "lazybones" and, if he's fast enough, slaps a non-harmful-to-the-car magnet on the vehicle. The driver then stops and reactions vary, from just driving away to uttering a string of profanities to attempting to assault Agent Sebastian. Some people realize the error of their ways and put the carts back where they belong.
Agent Sebastian, who is always invariably polite (with at least one exception in when he made an offensive remark to a woman in response to something she said — her reaction was to try and pepper spray him), is seen by some as a superhero of sorts, trying to resolve a frustrating tendency of some shoppers. Others think he goes too far by slapping the magnets on the vehicles and pressing his point for several minutes if shoppers refuse to put their carts back.
It's tempting to want a milder version of Agent Sebastian here in Montreal.
I regularly go to two west end Montreal Walmarts. At both, I invariably see carts left in parking spots. In the case of the Plaza Côte des Neiges Walmart, carts are sometimes left near the exit onto busy Legaré.
I have a bit of understanding regarding that location — there really should be more cart return areas there. But still....
On the same day, I went to the Walmart on Jean Talon, and what I saw was appalling and inexcusable. Carts left in parking spots —one, two and even four in some spots. Carts left at Burger King, which is quite far from the Walmart — I'm told customers leave the cart there, likely after having a meal, and then walk the short distance to the bus stop.
But worst of all, on this occasion, was several carts left where cars are supposed to pass toward one of the exits.
I spoke to a Walmart employee, who did not want to be interviewed or recorded. But he shared my frustration — after all, those employees who collect the carts and bring them back into the store can only move so fast — it's quite an operation. He agreed that perhaps Walmart should consider the policy of some supermarkets, to require a dollar deposit to take a cart, which you get back when it is put back in its rightful place.
I don't blame Walmart at all, I blame the public who seem to be too lazy to return their carts — there are plenty of return spots in the Jean Talon parking lot.
Not only is leaving the cart out blocking parking spots — if a strong wind blows, the cart can roll into a car, damaging it; or worst of all, can hurt somebody.
I contacted Walmart's spokespeople and received a response from Felicia Fefer, Manager of Corporate Affairs in Mississauga, Ontario.
"We are proud to serve the Montreal community and to do everything we can to offer the very best shopping experience for our customers," she told The Suburban. "We have multiple cart corrals in our parking lots for customers to use and cart collection associates responsible for keeping our parking lots tidy. There are isolated incidents where some customers do not use the cart corrals provided, which can be frustrating for other customers. Our store management team is always monitoring this issue."
As mentioned above, I don't blame Walmart, but the incidents are far from isolated — some days are better than others, on another occasion, there was only two or three carts in parking spots and at Burger King.
What's needed is an attitude change from some members of the shopping public.
Enough is enough!
