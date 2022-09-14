Everything you want is either expensive, backordered, or unavailable. Why is that? The echo of the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in international supply chains. Economies are suffering from material and worker shortages as well as shipping inefficiencies that misallocated containers in the wrong ports around the world as well as back-up major entry points to North America like the Port of Los Angeles. In North America, Canada is the poor cousin, so materials in short supply that are routed through or originate in the US are used to satisfy local demand first, and we get the remaining rations.
There are two major items in short supply. Integrated circuits (“chips”) and natural gas. If you buy anything from a toaster to a car, chances are it has a series of chips in it and the more sophisticated the item the more chips it contains. Luxury cars with complex navigation, safety and self-driving features have been de-contented of their most IC-intensive features so that they can be sold or are put aside awaiting the electronics for those systems. The Biden administration has committed $53 billion to encouraging the re-shoring of manufacturing for these critical electronic components, but chip factories are not built in a day. It will likely be 2027 before all the plants currently under construction by companies like Intel, Apple and Taiwan Semiconductor are producing sufficient volume to meet demand. In the meantime, put an order in for that new Tesla and be very, very patient.
The natural gas crisis was created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the weaponization of Russian gas supplies to Europe via pipelines like the Nord Stream system. It was geopolitical folly to imagine that by signing long-term gas supply contracts with Russia that Europe would successfully integrate Russia into the international community as a stable partner and contributor. To the surprise of no one who understands the Russian psyche, Putin and his henchmen behaved exactly like the brutal dictators that they are. So, now Europe is facing a winter of severe natural gas supply shortages that will provoke spiking prices, rationing and a severe economic recession, and there is no short-term supply fix. When German Chancellor Scholz visited Canada in August, he pressed PM Trudeau to develop the infrastructure to bring Canadian gas to an eastern port so that it can be transported to Europe as LNG. Trudeau speculated that the investment is questionable because of Europe’s stated goal to step away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Not only would it take five years (at least) to get a pipeline and LNG facility built in Canada if we started tomorrow, our Premier Legault reminds us that he does not want it. Our best chance of exporting Canadian LNG is by converting one of the existing pipelines to the US and getting our gas down to Louisiana and having a dedicated LNG terminal constructed there. Oil and gas are not going away in ten years, not even 30 or 40. We must come to terms with the uncomfortable truth that there will always be a market, indeed, a necessity for fossil fuels in some form and we should try to exploit that resource by reducing emissions in its production and moving away from it when economically viable alternatives exist. This approach will extend the availability of this diminishing resource for the applications that really require it.
Structural problems abound in our modern economies. Aside from the two challenges discussed in this article, there are labour shortages, skills mismatches, social inequality, decaying infrastructure, a collapsing health care system, persistent poverty – the list goes on. All these issues require long-term solutions that vastly exceed the four-year election cycle of our political systems. Our leaders must become custodians of these problems and commit to decades-long solutions for which they will not be able to take credit at the end of their political cycles. This would require a mindset that is severely lacking amongst our current crop of elected officials. Some problems are five years out, but we need leadership whose vision extends well beyond that myopic time horizon.
