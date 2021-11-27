The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that we must never let down our guard. However, one beneficial unintended consequence is that it may at last lead to Quebecers being accorded the same portable health benefits of other Canadians.
In June, Manitoba suddenly had the highest rate of new cases in North America. The Canadian Armed Forces assisted, and the province transferred 51 patients to Ontario, two to Saskatchewan, and two to Alberta. Very recently, there has been another surge. Manitoba reported more daily new cases since mid-June and now has the highest per capital case rate of any province.
For several months, Saskatchewan had been the major epicenter of the Canadian pandemic. In October it had more residents per capita in ICU beds than any other province at any point in the pandemic. The CAF again assisted, and by early November, 27 patients had been transferred to ICUs in Ontario. Unfortunately, five of these patients died, including an emergency physician.
The Yukon, despite a very high vaccination rate and the most generous paid sick leave benefits in Canada, suffered severe outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in late June and again in early November.
Children will soon be vaccinated and high-risk groups will receive booster shots. Yet although vaccines are crucial, all tools in the toolbox must be used to fight this pandemic, including paid sick benefits, social distancing, mask mandates in certain crowded indoor areas, and the ability to transfer ill patients to ICUs in other provinces. Quebec must be included.
The portability provisions of the Canada Health Act should make this possible. For example, the Ottawa hospital receives - above funding provided by Ontario – for all out-of-province patients a daily rate of $4848. This is ultimately reimbursed by the home province or territory of the patient.
Quebecers are fortunate to be part of Canada. For example, Health Sciences North in Sudbury charges “non-residents of Canada” such as Americans $8762 per day in the ICU and the Ottawa Hospital charges $7275. This does not include physician fees.
Because of the Reciprocal Medical Billing Agreement (RMBA) - signed by all territories and provinces and most provinces - physicians can bill their own provincial health plan, receive their normal fee, and their own ministry of health then collects from that of the patient. Thus is meets the requirements of Section 11 of the Canada Health Act, which was passed unanimously in 1984.All Quebec MPs voted for it.
Yet Quebec has continued to ignore this portion of the CHA. Its patients must usually pay the MD directly and after many weeks receive partial reimbursement from their own province. Over many decades, all federal health ministers have been unwilling to force Quebec to obey the Act.
After many decades of inaction by all politicians, the “stars may be aligning.” The new Federal Health Minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, and Conservative Health Critic, Luc Berthold, are both from Quebec. As a lasting legacy to their fellow Quebecers, they should put partisan politics aside, and strongly encourage Christian Dubé, Quebec Minister of Health and Social Services, to sign the Reciprocal Medical Billing Agreement.
Duclos, when at the London School of Economics, wrote about “equity’ in his doctoral thesis and in many subsequent publications. Surely he must realize that his fellow Quebecers are treated like “second-class citizens” when they become unexpectedly ill and require medical care in another province or territory.
Quebec, like Ontario, is now seeing the highest new case counts in two months. With a new variant emerging, and a major surge of severe cases occurring in Quebec, fully portable physician benefits would facilitate transfer of patients to hospitals in other provinces. In addition, Quebecers would enjoy accessible medical care across Canada when travelling on business or visiting friends and relatives.
Justin Trudeau should include this issue in his mandate letter to Jean-Yves Duclos - a concrete action that would benefit his constituents and promote national unity.
As Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe recently remarked, “Fortunately, we live in a nation where provinces can support one another.”
Ottawa physician Dr. Charles S. Shaver was born in Montreal. He graduated from Princeton University and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, and is past-chair of the Section on General Internal Medicine of the Ontario Medical Association The views here are his own.
