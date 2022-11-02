The federal government is mindful that millions are struggling to make ends meet, which is why it introduced two important pieces of legislation immediately upon our return from the summer recess, including Bill C-30, the Cost-of-Living Relief Act No. 1, which doubles the Goods and Services Tax Credit for six months. I was honoured to sponsor and shepherd this bill through the Senate.
Inflation is making life increasingly more unaffordable for Canadians. For many, the cost of living is forcing them to make difficult decisions, sometimes heart wrenching ones, that could have a significant impact on their lives and the health and well-being of their children.
Just last week, Statistics Canada reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Since its peak in June at 8.1%, there have been three consecutive months of lower inflation, a sure sign that the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hikes are achieving early and encouraging results, and yet, the price of food, shelter and energy continues to be higher than usual. We’ve all seen the impact at the grocery store: we are paying 7.6% more for meat, 9.7% for dairy products, 11.8% for fresh vegetables, and 14.8% more for bakery products.
According to the Government, more than 11 million Canadian households will benefit from this temporary top-up of the GST Tax rebate. This measure is targeted to individuals and families with lower or moderate incomes. Depending on the size and income of your household, Canadians could receive hundreds of additional dollars, which could go a long way in paying for the higher cost of groceries, rent and energy. Half of Canadians families and more than half of Canadian seniors are expected to benefit from this extra money.
To receive this benefit, it’s important to take note that Canadians must file their income taxes with the Canada Revenue Agency. The payment will be automatic to eligible recipients, and the first top-up installment is expected to reach Canadians before the holidays.
The expectation is that this measure will cost $2.5 billion. Some have argued that injecting this sum of money into the economy will generate even higher inflation. There’s no doubt that increasing money supply can have an impact on inflation. However, many experts including Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of Canada; and Yves Giroux, the Parliamentary Budget Officer, have both confirmed that this amount should not increase inflation.
As Mr. Carney told me at our Banking Committee last week, relative to the size of the Canadian economy (over $2 trillion), the injection of $2 billion should have little effect on inflation. However, he did stress and caution that the accumulation of $2 billion investments can start to add up which is why fiscal discipline is needed. I completely agree with him.
As I asserted in my second reading speech in the Senate, the measure contained in Bill C-30 is clear, simple, and targeted. It’s designed to help the most vulnerable in our community and, in my view, is an appropriate answer to the current period of unusual and extraordinary economic challenges that many Canadians are facing.
I think it strikes the appropriate balance between delivering support where and when it is needed the most and maintaining the discipline that has given Canada a strong fiscal position, while not undermining efforts to bring inflation down. As Minister Freeland told Senators earlier this month, Canadians are cutting back on costs right now, and the Government needs to do that too, which is why this measure is targeted and not broad in scope.
In the end, I’m happy to report that Bill C-30 was adopted by both Houses of Parliament and received Royal Assent on Oct. 18. Millions of Canadians can expect a little extra money in the coming months.
As I said in the Chamber, if getting this bill adopted now means that families across this country may enjoy a better meal at Christmas, or some child might receive a new winter snowsuit, or parents can turn up the heat a little higher during our cold winter months, I’m certainly willing and happy to sponsor and vote in favour of this bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.