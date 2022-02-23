During the push to overcome COVID-19, healthcare professionals have focused on imminent threats and immediate needs. Implement safety precautions—now! Vaccinate the public—now! Perform tests—now!
Planning for the long or even the medium term seems like a luxury when a new variant forces us to limit our scope to the next few days or weeks. Yet, one major exception has emerged: digital technology.
As we have seen during the pandemic, digital technology’s flexibility and adaptability enable it to play a pivotal role in solving today’s problems, as well as tomorrow’s. Of course, digital innovation has long been central to health care at the Jewish General Hospital (JGH), the testing ground and springboard for many projects—bolstered by contributions from generous donors—whose positive repercussions are felt across CIUSSS West-Central Montreal. What the pandemic has done is motivate us to increase the pace of transforming our wish-list into everyday digital practice.
Among our noteworthy advances is COVID@HOME, now being fine-tuned at the JGH. Building on our experience with telehealth during the pandemic, we have created a virtual hospital ward by establishing a digital connection to homes where certain COVID-19 patients are completing their recovery. Vital signs and other data are regularly and remotely monitored by a virtual care team, with a doctor and nurse also contacting the patients daily by phone or visual platform.
This puts COVID@HOME into alignment with two fundamental principles of the JGH and, by extension, the entire CIUSSS: to provide care that focuses on the patient’s needs, and to deliver “Care Everywhere”—that is, to make care available in whichever setting is safest, most convenient and most comfortable for the patient.
COVID@HOME also highlights another crucial aspect of digital technology: Though it is a sophisticated healthcare tool, it is just a tool. It exists so that professionals can establish and maintain the human touch that is crucial in medical care.
Taken together, these principles are at the heart of our digital initiatives. Just over a year ago at the JGH, we launched a digital Command Centre, a clearinghouse for up-to-the-minute data that is displayed on multiple screens. By examining patient flow, transfers, possible bottlenecks and much more, decision-makers can act before minor glitches evolve into major headaches for patients.
Last summer, we also inaugurated OROT, a connected health innovation hub that brings together private-sector entrepreneurs and healthcare experts. Its goal is to determine where improvements should be made and then to devise practical solutions. If a new digital tool is required, OROT will help bring it to fruition—all with the patient’s needs in mind.
Of key importance is the involvement of staff in defining the need for particular tools and evaluating the prototypes. This promotes a corporate culture where digital technology is embraced, since staff have an opportunity to come together and play an active role in building something remarkable. As a result, it is the providers of care, as well as the recipients, who are empowered.
While the pandemic provided impetus for many digital advances, the quality of care can continue to improve only if a concerted effort is made by healthcare professionals, government and the private sector to maintain the momentum when COVID-19 is no longer a menace.
We’ve shown what we can achieve when we’re spurred to react without delay. We need to nurture that creative impulse as we return to conditions in health care that allow the promise of digital technology to be realized. As we reach more ambitiously for the future, we’ll find ourselves better equipped to re-emphasize the heartfelt values of patient care—compassion, attentiveness, comfort, security—that are timeless.
Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg is President and CEO of the Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal.
