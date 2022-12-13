While Canadians have been busy watching soccer and pursuing their holiday shopping, the Auditor General (AG) dropped a new report that looked at payments to individuals and program spending related to COVID-19 pandemic relief. According to the last budget’s annex, the COVID-19 Economic Response Plan was worth $352.2 billion, comprising $69.4 billion in health and safety measures and $282.8 billion in fiscal support payments to businesses and individuals. The AG compliments the government on getting the money into the economy quickly, but "found that overpayments of $4.6 billion were made to ineligible individuals, and we estimated that at least $27.4 billion of payments to individuals and employers should be investigated further" as stated in the report.
We have become numb to these huge spending numbers, and even if the fraud reached 10% of the total spending then that is probably an acceptable figure given the relative success of the program. My concern is, what was the criteria to determine if the spending was a success or a failure? Do we have any evidence that the Trudeau cabinet discussed specific objectives beyond the statement that “we have Canadian’s backs” and “we will do what is takes to support Canadians in their time of need?”
We have one hard statistic by which to judge the program’s success – according to Statistics Canada, the poverty rate would have risen to 11.6% without government support, against the measured rate of 6.4%. This is a desirable and laudable result, but the spending effectiveness deserves further scrutiny.
Regarding waste and especially fraud in the program spending, the Privy Council Office and specific departments would have provided estimates of possible misuse and misappropriation of funds to cabinet before their rollout. If there was NO discussion of potential abuse, then that is a colossal failure in governance and stewardship of funds. I am prepared to give the government the benefit of the doubt and assume that these issues were reviewed. If so, then we deserve to have a national enquiry into the programs as designed, their rollout, their objectives (if there were any specific ones) and the overall effectiveness of what was done from 2020-2022.
We just concluded a long enquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to tackle the trucker protests that took place earlier this year. We did so in order to understand the decision-making process that led up to its implementation and review the failures in authority at lower levels of government that made it necessary. The COVID-19 spending is no less important and arguably was a greater extension of federal power into the lives of Canadians than the use of the Emergencies Act was. The Emergencies Act compromised the rights of Canadians to impose the old constitutional concept of POGG (Peace, Order and Good Government). The $352.2 billion in spending touched almost every Canadian directly or indirectly and the debt burden it represents for future generations is a more lasting, serious compromise than the imposition of the Emergencies Act for about a week.
If the Liberals believe that they are modern, progressive and above all transparent government, then they will embrace this exercise rather than relying on the AG’s work. They also have at least 30 months until the next election, so they can engage in a public review over the next 6-8 months, take whatever criticism results, and it will be forgotten by the summer of 2025.
This is not our last pandemic, and without a comprehensive review of these programs we will face the next one having learned nothing, at least publicly. Future governments are prevented from reviewing the cabinet papers of previous governments so unless there is open, public discussion by those involved in the decision-making process we will never know how these programs were designed, if there was risk management involved at all, and what they wanted to achieve beyond the slogans we heard every day. We all deserve to know more, because that is a principle of accountable government. If enough of us get this message to our MPs it is not too late to make it happen. Make the call today!
