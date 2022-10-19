At the Oct. 13 Côte St. Luc council meeting, I called upon all residents to participate in the city’s on-line survey as part of the pre-consultation process for the Master Plan and Zoning By-Law Revision process. The survey is available in both English and French on the Côte Saint-Luc website. (https://cotesaintluc.org/engage/)
It’s very important that we get engagement and input from residents of all ages and backgrounds in our community so that the city can set up to be successful in their planning. This is an exercise for the long-term vision and development of our city, with an eye to meeting our current needs as we go along. I encourage everyone to fill out the survey which asks your opinions and thoughts on what kinds of housing will be needed, what are the important places to preserve, and what kind of spaces do we need to create. We want to know how increased connectivity would impact your family and what types of businesses you would like to see flourish in our city.
In addition to my Sponsorship portfolio, I head up Côte Saint-Luc’s Next Generation initiatives as one of my dossiers. I therefore encourage feedback from those residents that are sandwiched between generations.
With the Next Generation initiative, we need to try and ignite engagement in our municipality from very young people but also people who are now raising children in our city. This age group of residents are often placed in the critical position of both caring for their parents and grandparents, and children and even grandchildren. The future of Côte Saint-Luc is the next generation, and we need to hear from those taking care of older generations and bringing forward the next generation.
The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 31, 2022.
Lior Azerad is a first-term city councillor for District 6, Chair of the Sponsorship Committee, Chair of the Young Adult Council and Next Generation Côte Saint-Luc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.