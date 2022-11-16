The City of Côte Saint-Luc is planning to update its Urban Master Plan. It appears however that one of the most important aspects of any urban planning vision for the city will be excluded. The Canadian Pacific Rail Yards occupy about one third of CSL’s territory, over 22 million square feet of land near the geographic epicentre of the island of Montreal. As a nearby resident, I can attest to how the yards generate noise and vibrations and foster concerns about safety and security as hazardous materials are transported and handled there. Just as important however, is how this no-man’s land and all the tracks hem us in. The presence of the yards stifles the urban planning and economic development potential of Côte Saint Luc and Montreal. It limits access to and from our city resulting in unnecessary traffic gridlock, which wreaks havoc and congestion. For CSL residents, just getting to Décarie through Snowdon in the morning is torturous.
At a pre-consultation held in June, intended to initiate feedback from residents, when the question was raised it was quickly shot down by the city manager who suggested that CP plans to intensify its operations in the yards over the next 10 years. This should not deter the city from acting and developing an optimal urban planning vision for its territory, in the best interests of its residents. The owners of Meadowbrook didn’t agree at the time when CSL changed the area’s zoning and vocation from residential to recreational, to reflect the current use and what the city felt in good faith was the logical urban planning solution for the area. Reimagining the CP rail yards would be an initial step in not only consulting citizens about opening up their city but also encouraging CP themselves to recognize what should be inevitable. The city should also be encouraging investors and developers to show interest in the strategic area as an incentive for CP to consider leaving instead of increasing operations.
The Outremont and Turcot yards have been shut down within the last decades and are being transformed. The CP yards could be planned as a green building laboratory and an opportunity to expand and enhance CSL’s footprint and tax base. Years ago, the prospect of moving the Saint-Luc yards to the off-island suburb of Les Cedres where CP owns land was discussed but never materialized. Other cities, in addition to Montreal such as Winnipeg worked effectively with their rail companies to relocate their operations away from dense urban areas.
Going ahead with the master plan and not addressing this issue is like operating on a cardiac patient by doing plastic surgery and some orthopedic work but not dealing with their heart issues.
The Mayor and Council have shown a willingness to proceed in the past. CP was there before development reached the area. But times change and urban development expands. As they are currently working with the shopping centre owners, a new urban master plan offers the ideal opportunity for the City to now work with CP, bolstered by the strength of citizen involvement to really plan for the future.
