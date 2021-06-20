Many questions have been raised by the public, politicians and the media about the COVID-19 virus, its origins, delays in Canada and the world’s warning systems, the effectiveness and deficiency of sanitary and preventive measures, vaccinations and medical treatments.
The incredible costs in human life, economically, medically and psychologically of this and other future pandemics, justifies the creation of an impartial Royal Commission. It should investigate not only the causes and effects of the SARS COVID-19 virus but also Canada’s virus prevention, preparedness, and management plans for future crises. This may help us better prepare for and prevent repeating the same mistakes.
A few of the many questions that must be answered include:
▪ Were the public health measures implemented, including lockdowns and curfews, more beneficial or costlier [e.g. social isolation, depression, drug and alcohol abuse, conjugal violence, suicide, etc.]?
▪ What are the benefits [e.g. number of lives saved and potentially saved] and risks of the different vaccines?
▪ Is not an aggressive vaccination program probably justified?
▪ What is the effectiveness of natural immunity for those who contacted COVID – do they truly need the vaccine?
▪ If 75% of the population is vaccinated and an individual decides not to take the vaccine, what danger does this unvaccinated individual pose to those that are vaccinated?
▪ What are the risks of mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports in terms of individual rights, consent and privacy?
▪ What treatments and drugs are most effective in treating those with COVID?
▪ How do we address the extreme pressures that COVID has put on the healthcare system as governments limited critical care access, delayed life-saving surgeries and screening for life-threatening diseases such as cancer?
▪ Was China’s Wuhan laboratory the source that “accidentally leaked” the COVID virus? Was it conducting “gain of function” research rendering the COVID virus more virulent? Should such dangerous research be stopped before other viruses leak out and endanger millions of lives in the future?
▪ What was the role of the World Health Organization in denying and delaying the initial reports of the pandemic until March 2020?
The Commission should focus around the following realities. The benefits of modern medical research and technology are unquestionable. While pharmaceutical firms are motivated by profits in developing vaccines, vaccines have saved lives and prevented diseases such as measles, smallpox and polio.
The world faced a virus with no known vaccine, treatment or cure. Fortunately, the US administration mandated and helped finance the development, approval and production of vaccines in an unprecedented period of less than one year. However, Canada sadly had to purchase millions of vaccines competing on the international market rather than having Canadian production.
Over the past two decades there were at least 2 international near-miss viral threats [H1N1 in 2009 and SARS in 2012]. Also, there were regional outbreaks – the H5N1 influenza, MERS, and Western African Ebola. The world prepared for these existential threats that thankfully never became pandemics. Unfortunately, the complacency that arose as people patted themselves on the back for averting catastrophe, especially at the WHO, led in part to our current predicament.
There must always be sufficient personal protective equipment [PPE] and medications which were missing this time. Maybe a central Canadian repository should be created to be kept at a critical level. Provinces might purchase supplies and medications as needed on a regular basis avoiding spoilage.
The healthcare system must be made more robust after years of cutbacks. This time it was stretched. Too many hospitalized COVID patients were transferred to nursing homes infecting others including healthcare professionals. The military was even called into the worse affected nursing homes. There was a lack of front-line healthcare workers including nurses and nursing assistants. Provincial governments drafted directives restricting access to critical care beds.
We must not only be reactive to deadly viruses which attack us. A Royal Commission is the right step forward to proactively be preventive and prepared.
Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician practicing in Montreal, co-founder of Physicians for Social Justice and author of “Made to Live” https://www.madetolive.com/.
