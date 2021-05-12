Over a year has elapsed since the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, lives have been altered seismically. How, though, has the pandemic affected the thing that we spend more than a third of our days engaged in – work.
Despite the cushioning of the impacts of job losses through government programmes, unemployment in many sectors has been staggering. As March 2020 began, Canada’s unemployment rate was only 4.5 percent. By the end of April, it had quadrupled. Although unemployment rates were higher at the zenith of the Great Depression, the rapidity of job losses last spring was unprecedented since Statistics Canada began recording employment rates.
As businesses began to reopen in the summer, employment began to reinvigorate. Then, however, the second wave arrived in autumn. With it came cascading job numbers. In Quebec, job offers fell-off dramatically in sectors as diverse as restaurants, construction, retail and I.T. and software development. Over the year, job offers declined by 40 percent in restaurants and 13 percent in retail. Losses in these sectors disproportionately affected vulnerable workers who had jobs characterized by less job security and poorer pay. Of all of the regions in Canada, the jobless rate was the most pronounced in Quebec. As of May 7, 2021, the unemployment rate had improved , reaching 8.1 percent
Beyond job losses, hours worked have been curtailed. In Quebec, a third of employees lost at least half of their hours. In both job losses and hours lost, smaller companies, having 20 or fewer employees, were affected most.
Provincial public health measures and lockdowns impinged upon mobility for those needing to work beyond regional and national borders. Canada has millions of workers, who, by the nature of their work, must travel to or from or within Canada. Their employment embraces sectors as diverse as agriculture, transportation, construction, food processing, high-tech, healthcare and agriculture. Not only did they and their families suffer, but their employers did as a result of a dearth in workers and the skills they bring with them.
The pandemic has erased opportunities for post-secondary education in general, but work-oriented training greatly. Traditional on-campus learning has been hugely diminished during the pandemic. This limited many newer workers’ readiness to break into the workplace. In addition, placements for stages (internships) were cut, again diminishing readiness for work. Concurrently, though, institutions of learning were compelled to find means by which learning could proceed during greater isolation. The most common response was remote learning. This begged the question in job training and post-secondary education, “Do we still need physical classrooms for learning?”
Working remotely became a new reality for many Canadians. With it came a multitude of questions yet to be answered .”Can I continue or will I be required to work from home post-Covid?” “Can employer or employee ask concessions of each other resulting from this new arrangement?” “What could be the long term implications of work-family balance in working from home?” The dearth of standards and legislation in these areas means that the “jury is still out” as to the real repercussions of working remotely.
Covid’s impact on salaries has been far from monolithic. Although there has been a general downward trend, wage responses are varied. Whereas some employers cut wages throughout the course of the pandemic, others increased them. The need to compensate low-paid essential workers who faced health risks prompted increases in take-home pay. Further, many employers were hesitant to cut pay for existing workers. Rather, they chose to lay-off some of their employees. Alternately, employers who availed themselves of the Canada Emploment Wage Subsidy may have been more likely to cut wages “across the board” as opposed to reducing their workforce. Brendon Bernard of Indeed Canada attributes this to the employer’s belief that workers may be more understanding of a wage cut vis-à-vis the financial desperation of so many companies. It should be born in mind that calculations of average wages will have been skewed by the fact that lower wage-earners were the most likely to have lost their jobs.
Prior to the pandemic Quebec had been experiencing a shortage of workers. Covid and the restrictions which accompanied it, only exacerbated this scarcity. This was dramatically displayed last year with difficulties securing agricultural workers. At present, employers worry whether they will find workers in the retail, manufacturing, restaurant and tourism sectors. The Conseil du patronat du Québec recently released survey results claiming that 94 percent of employers are having difficulty finding employees. Some experts are saying that the pandemic has prompted workers, particularly younger ones, to be more selective in job choices. Working conditions and wages are looked at with a jaundiced eye.
The pandemic has set in motion or exacerbated a multitude of economic and human resource variables. The complicating reality is that these trends don’t appear to follow traditional trajectories or correlations. The future of work is thus bound to be fraught with some surprising vortexes.
Jeff Itcush is a High School Teacher and former President of the Federation of Teachers of Jewish Schools
