The tragic death of 22-year-old Iranian student Mahsa Amini reverberated across the world including here, in Quebec. The courage and persistence of the Iranian people, and particularly Iranian women, who took to the streets to condemn Amini’s killing and to fight for their freedom of choice is nothing less than heroic.
People worldwide, including thousands of Quebecers, supported them, stood behind them and marched in the streets in solidarity with them.
We have just gone through an election campaign that has been marred by Mr. Legault and The Coalition Avenir Québec’s (CAQ) public attacks against newcomers, he linked immigrants to “extremism” and “violence.” and the CAQ Minister of Immigration, Jean Boulet, said "80 percent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French, or don't adhere to the values of Quebec society."
Soon after forming government in 2018, the CAQ introduced Bill 21 (now Law 21) which has, in effect, barred many, and disproportionately Muslim women, from dressing the way they choose to. Unfortunately, Law 21 was supported by a considerable number of Quebecers.
This leaves me wondering, how can one support the freedom of women in Iran to wear what they want and, at the same time, refuse such a right for women in Quebec.
Though not to draw comparisons to Iran, the consequences of not abiding by Law 21 can be significant to Muslim women. They can pay for it by losing their careers and their ability to put bread on their family’s table.
I strongly oppose and condemn laws forcing women to cover their hair in Iran, in principle and not only because of the consequences that result from applying such laws. The principle is that of freedom of choice. Everyone’s right to dress or express themselves the way they want to should be protected (as it was by the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms before the CAQ changed it). The same principles make me oppose Law 21 and support the right of women in Quebec to dress the way they want to.
It is problematic that our Quebec society supports women’s right in Iran to wear what they want, yet accept to restrict such a right, locally. What gives me some hope is knowing that many Quebecers who support Law 21 do not necessarily want to see it enforced. According to a survey by the Association for Canadian Studies “only 40 percent surveyed believe a public servant who does not comply with the law should lose their job.”
I hope that, in the near future, the majority of Quebecers would see what Michel Leblanc, president of the Montreal chamber of commerce saw when he said “We need new bodies, new brains, new hands,” adding that Quebec shouldn’t hinder immigration “with all sorts of qualifications”.
I hope that we can also see immigrants as more than bodies. hands and brains, but also feelings, beliefs and cultures, and that there is a way for all of us to benefit from all what immigrants bring to us, and live together in a healthy and respectful society.
Ehab Lotayef is a poet, writer, community activist, IT Manager at McGill University, co-founder of Non a la loi 21
