I decided to walk around and see how the centre of downtown was doing. It’s a disaster and getting worse every week. These are some of the closed storefronts just in the two block area between Drummond and Peel along St. Catherine. As I reported last week Plante put white bollards down the middle of St. Kay allowing only one lane for traffic and no parking except for deliveries. This has been implemented from Atwater to Phillips Square and may continue to Bleury and maybe even to Papineau. Last week I spoke to every merchant from MacKay to Peel. Every single one said this ridiculous measure would make it impossible for them to recover. Most expected 60% closures along what was Montreal’s main shopping thoroughfare. Plante’s “Promenades marchande” are a death warrant for recovery. All done withoout consultation or vote. The city even covered the parking space markers with red “reserved” covers. Reserved for whom? Ghosts? And watch her use this as an excuse for increased taxes!
featured
CORONA VIRUS? PLANTE VIRUS DOWNTOWN!
Beryl Wajsman
Latest Articles
- More hot and dry weather in the forecast for southern Quebec
- McGill grad Kim St-Pierre among 2020 inductees to Hockey Hall of Fame
- Krystina Alogbo: Combating racism & celebrating Pride while Olympic dream postponed
- Trust the science on COVID-19, but much is still not known: Dr. Joe Schwarcz
- Ecomuseum Zoo reopens
- Wellness programs crucial for oncology treatments: WICWC
- Six outdoor pools in St. Laurent now open
- CJA’s 1st online backgammon Tournament: A learning experience for all
- City worker finds human remains in NDG (1)
