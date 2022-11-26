It was touch-and-go over the weekend in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiations over a final package of environmental commitments nearly failed to produce any significant agreement between the nations gathered to avoid an impending climate disaster. In the end, countries agreed to a “loss and damage” compensation framework to be funded by developed, high-emissions nations in favour of those countries suffering the most serious impact of climate change. The initiative was championed by the US, UK and Canada and is a major step forward in the recognition that those nations who used a carbon-based economic development model over the past century should quantify the indirect costs beyond their borders that impact other peoples and nations. The mechanism for the compensation has yet to be created, but the admission puts pressure on first-world nations to not only reduce emissions at an accelerated pace to meet the commitments signed at the Paris Accord of 2015, but to accelerate their progress to a carbon-neutral future. This is the vision that the promoters of COP27 were showing to the world, but there is an important loophole in the final package, know as the “low emissions” energy option alongside renewables as an energy source of the future.
What is low-emissions energy? Hydrogen, for one, is a major fuel in that mix, and energy producers in the Middle East are embracing a new energy reality. I was part of the Canadian pavilion at the ADIPEC petroleum industry show that just concluded in early November. 150,000 exhibitors and visitors gather for this major conference where the major oil producing nations, their state-owned oil companies, public and private conglomerates and suppliers gather to discuss the future of their industry and make deals for investment, equipment and new exploration. The industry in the MENA (Middle East-North Africa) region understand they must embrace change if they are going to remain relevant and indeed, accepted as a source of energy in the 21st century. Topics discussed at the conference included methane emissions reduction, technologies to achieve net zero through green hydrogen and renewables, low carbon fuels in combination with wind and solar for developing African nations, decarbonizing downstream production and sustainable industrial development through the circular economy. When I started exhibiting at this show in 2017, these were not the main topics of conversation. The Middle East recognizes that oil and gas is a finite resource that has at most, a 50-year future in the consumer energy mix, though military use and certain consumer products will certainly still be petroleum-based.
Danielle Smith, Alberta’s premier gave an interview recently where she reminded listeners that oil and gas is present in thousands of products beyond transportation fuels and halting extraction and exploration projects is premature. Renewables are never going to replace every single product, notably plastics, that are petroleum based. Oil and gas producers are ready and willing to be partners in the transition to a net-zero economy if we would just stop demonizing them. Canada was criticized for having representatives of our oil and gas sector as part of our delegation, which is completely short-sighted. Canadian producers are committed to reducing emissions per unit of energy produced and should be rewarded, not chastised for their efforts.
Part of not punishing our national petroleum industry means providing them with access to markets. Canada has failed in its energy negotiations with the United States to the extent that President Joe Biden asked the Saudis to produce more rather than facilitating trans-border access for Canadian oil and gas. From a North American energy perspective, Donald Trump was better for Canada than Joe Biden, we were on the way to a revived, integrated North American energy market before Biden cancelled the Keystone pipeline project on his first day in office. Michigan Governor Whitmer’s efforts to close Line 5, a critical link for distribution across the US Midwest, Ontario and points east demonstrates how far environmental zealotry has displaced economic rationality and energy security in the minds of many Democratic politicians.
Oil and gas are going to be with us for a long time to come. The enthusiasm I experienced at the ADIPEC Show recognizes that reality despite the urgent environmental concerns expressed at COP27. The environmental warriors who glue their hands to the wall in front of acclaimed artworks do not seem to know that the adhesive they are using is petroleum-based. Elmer’s doesn’t do the job, nor plant-based mixtures. We need a politician who’s going to call them out on that one.
