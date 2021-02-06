On Friday, February the 5th, the world lost the last aristocrat of the screen. The incomparable Christopher Plummer passed away at 91. His talent was exceptional and only grew with the years. What I loved about his acting was that in each role, the Plummer panache and elegance came through. I can only compare it to what Rex Harrison brought to his body of work. And both had that sly, all-knowing, raised corner-of-the-mouth smile.
For many, the scene most seared in our minds’ eyes is Plummer as Capt. von Trapp tearing up the Nazi flag in “The Sound of Music.” Plummer was brought up in Senneville, in the home of his maternal great-grandfather Canada’s third Prime Minister Sir John Abbott. His roots here are deep. In the West Island and throughout Montreal. His great-great grandfather was John Wadden Bethune, Principal of McGill University from 1835-1846. Plummer’s affection for Montreal never waned. He loved making “Agent of Influence” a 2002 film in which he played the late Canadian diplomat and former Ambassador to the Soviet Union James Watkins who was falsely accused of espionage. Loved it not only for its important content but because it was partially filmed at Montreal’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
I met Christopher Plummer once at a private charity event in Senneville not far from his boyhood home. Believe me, he lived up to his billing. It may rightly be said that he and Leonard Cohen were this city’s greatest gifts to the world. He is one of the few actors - and the only Canadian - to have won the “Triple Crown” of acting, Oscars for films, Tonys for stage and Emmys for television. At 82 he was the oldest recipient of an Oscar and at 88 the oldest to be nominated for one for his starring portrayal of J.Paul Getty in 2017’s “All the Money in the World.” In our rather dystopian times, Plummer’s wit and style will be sorely missed.
Even in his eighties it was there. I would recommend to all a film he made just seven years ago when he played US Supreme Court Justice John Harlan in “Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight.” Plummer’s performance stole the show. Farewell Chris! In the words of Edna St.Vincent Millay, “...we already miss you like hell!” On a sadly ironic note, on the same Feb.5th one year ago, we lost Kirk Douglas, the last icon of Hollywood’s Golden Era, who passed away at 103. I’m sure the two of them are hoisting a few spirits in the sky together right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.