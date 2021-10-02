In the last few weeks a number of my patients have sought my advice about being vaccinated against COVID-19. Some of these patients might be considered vaccine hesitant. Others have real concerns.
The majority of patients were concerned about the potential side-effects from the vaccines. I was able to convince most that the benefits of vaccines far outweighed the risk of potential side effects. However, a few patients requested exemptions based on strong reasons. One woman was seeking an exemption because she had a bad reaction to the seasonal flu vaccine with a severe neurological event called Guillain-Barré syndrome -- she became paralyzed from the waist down but recovered over a long period of time. There is some evidence that polysorbate, found in vaccines, can cause this syndrome. Another patient wanted an exemption based on already having had COVID and the consequent natural immunity. The advantages of natural immunity compared to acquired immunity from vaccines is confirmed by the medical literature.
In my opinion, while the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks of potential side effects, certain recent government mandates for vaccinations and passports, are causing more harm than good. There is little evidence that mandatory vaccinations and passports encourage vaccine compliance. Indeed, the literature including studies in the UK and Israel suggest the opposite. [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8402442/?s=01]. I strongly recommend a “carrot” rather than a “stick” approach.
A number of years past, I was medical director of a community health project
In the Ivory Coast [madetolive.com]. The goal of the non-governmental agency was to promote health, including vaccinations for children. Initially when we approached the villagers, most were mistrusting thinking that we might be administering poison to their children. Gradually we were able to gain the parents’ confidence by demonstrating the benefits of vaccines through community education. At the end of the community health program, we rewarded the villages that successfully participated with a well - not lottery tickets.
This same approach of community engagement and participation is the right approach to gain the confidence of those who are vaccine hesitant. There will be always be some patients who are opposed to vaccines for various reasons. As physicians and health care professionals, we have a tradition of respecting a patient’s right to refuse treatment whether it is a medical treatment, vaccination or medications. We also have always recognized Charter rights such as the respect of security of the person -- that includes not forcibly being immunized. There is also the right to conscientious objection for personal reasons.
The importance of natural herd immunity should not be ignored. At the present time approximately 85% of the eligible Quebec population is doubly vaccinated. There is probably at least an additional 5% of people who have acquired natural immunity having contracted COVID over the past eighteen months. Accordingly, approximately 90% of the eligible population has immunity against COVID. To repeat, studies indicate that those with natural immunity are even better able to ward off new strains of COVID.
The upsurge in new cases of COVID, caused primarily by the Delta variant, understandably has motivated governments with the noble goal of maximizing the number of people vaccinated to reduce transmission. Nevertheless, the governmental “stick” of requiring vaccine passports and forced mandatory vaccinations in certain sectors is causing devastating costs of loss of jobs, income and services including health care for the reluctant. Across the border in New York state where COVID vaccines are mandatory, there is anticipation of health worker shortages and a possible declaration of a state of emergency. https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/26/us/ny-medical-staff-shortages/index.html
We recognize that a vast majority of healthcare workers and the most vulnerable are already vaccinated, and that herd immunity has already been achieved. In the short term, a more successful governmental approach would be the “carrot” of encouraging vaccinations through more transparent education about the risks and benefits of the vaccines as well as targeting misinformation or misunderstandings. A participatory community engagement is the best approach. For the hesitant non-vaccinated health care workers, regular mandatory testing can be implemented as was done before the availability of vaccines to prevent transmission.
In the long-run, to regain the confidence of the population and to better respond to future pandemics, I recommend that the Canadian government hold a Royal Commission on COVID-19. It should address such issues as understanding the origins of COVID and other viruses, developing adequate warning systems, preventing pandemics, developing new vaccines and improving sanitation procedures. Moreover, the benefits and harms of lockdowns and curfews as well as vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations should also be investigated. Canada must be proactive and not constantly reactive to viruses.
Dr. Paul Saba is a family physician practicing in Montreal, co-founder of Physicians for Social Justice and author of “Made to Live” https://www.madetolive.com/.
