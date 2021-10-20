It is not very often that I feel compelled to write in our newspaper. However, recent comments by Mr. Jeffrey Kovac, with whom I’ve had a business relationship with, as well as a relationship with his parents, crossed the line by using hateful and divisive speech in an attempt to win a seat on the CSL city council.
As a candidate for council while on a campaign call with whom he referred to as a family acquaintance, he went on a 17-minute tirade of attempted intimidation, using foul language, promoting hatred and even violence. It was not a misspoken word, nor a regrettable sentence, it was 17 minutes of absolute ugliness. This type of speech has no room in politics nor in everyday life. Imagine the consequence if these words were aimed towards another religious group, race, gender, or community.
I have lived in CSL for close to sixty years. Since the first time I moved here in 1958, the city has grown into a major suburb of 35,000 people. Yes, our Jewish schools, synagogues and churches do not pay municipal property taxes, but they have enhanced our quality of life and increased the value of our properties. Many institutions, including these, are exempt from paying municipal property taxes, under provincial law, not just in CSL but throughout the Province of Quebec.
For many years, some of the supporters of Ashkenazi synagogues and schools in CSL opposed the same opportunities for the Sephardic community. A case in point, is that due to strong objections, Rabbi Raskin had to make multiple attempts at various locations before he was allowed to build his present synagogue.
Mr. Kovac said “there’s a lot of s--t going on in CSL right now with rabbis and intimidation, and threats because the rabbis want something, and the rest of the CSL residents are going to have to pay taxes that the rabbis don’t pay, and they want to continue building all these little synagogues in duplexes that they don’t end up paying taxes on, and it’s going to be a f--king free-for-all for all of them if someone doesn’t stop it.” Does he object to all the Rabbis or just the Sephardic ones? Mr. Kovac must be aware that the city has existing zoning by-laws already in place.
We gave Mr. Kovac a chance to express his thoughts and regrets. He stated that “I have never once attempted or thought of using smear tactic campaigning towards anyone, therefore this attempt to smear my good name is something that we should all take into consideration” Mr. Kovac, it is only your own hateful words and conduct that show your character and intentions. I suggest that you take some time to deal with whatever issues you may have.
I urge all the candidates to continue with their campaigns on the municipal issues and their visions for the betterment of a truly united Cote Saint Luc.
